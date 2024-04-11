Boston Marathon 2024 prize money: All about how much the top finishers will earn

The Boston Marathon 2024 will be held on Monday, April 15, and approximately 30,000 participants will contend for different prizes on that day. Finishers in the 2024 race will go home with $1 million plus worth of prizes and the para divisions are to receive a higher amount than that of previous years.

The Boston Athletic Association confirmed that there is over $250,000 increase in the Boston Marathon 2024 prize money and individuals who clinch the open, wheelchair, and master’s divisions will receive $1,137,500 in total.

Then, the para athletic division will receive $77,000 which is also a significant increase from previous amounts. 10 finishers in the open and wheelchair divisions will all get prizes too and these will be distributed among the male and female category champions based on their position.

Full list of Boston Marathon 2024 prize money

Open division

In this category, $150,000 will go to the male and female who finish first, $75,000 will go to the second-placed athletes, and $40,000 to the third-placed. The top 10 finishers' prize rewards are:

Fourth: $25,000

Fifth: $18,000

Sixth: $13,500

Seventh: $10,500

Eighth: $8,500

Ninth: $7,000

10th: $5,500

Athletes are also given an opportunity to clinch $50,000 if they break the open and wheelchair divisions record, and this money will be divided among the male and female athletes based on their finishes. The first position gets $5,000, the second $2,500, and the third gets $1,500 in the masters category which is for athletes that are 40 years and above.

Wheelchair division

The first-position champions will receive $40,000, which is a significant improvement to the 2023 prize money for this category. The other nine finishers int he top 10 at the Boston Marathon 2024 wheelchair division will be rewarded too.

Second: $25,000

Third: $12,000

Fourth: $8,000

Fifth: $6,000

Sixth: $4,000

Seventh: $3,000

Eighth: $2,500

Ninth: $2,000

10th: $1,500

Athletes also have the opportunity to clinch $50,000 if they break this race record, which Marcel Hug successfully did in the 2023 men’s marathon, clocking 1:17:06. Manuela Schär did it in the 2017 race where he clocked 1:28:17.

Para divisions

Athletes in seven para divisions are qualified to win prize money in the Boston Marathon 2024 and the BAA will offer $11,000 cash prizes to para runners in every category.

The para divisions were given $27,500 last year in all categories and this year, the first-placed athlete will receive $2,500, the second-placed athlete will get $1,500, and $1,000 will be given to the third-placed. Furthermore, the race record bonus in the divisions is $500 for both male and female.