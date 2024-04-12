Boston Marathon 2024: Routes and start times

The Boston Marathon is just around the corner and all the enthusiasts are on their toes. It is one of the six major marathon events all over the globe. This year's event is all set to begin with its set of celebrities and top-notch runners gracing the event with their presence.

The Boston Marathon 2024 will be held on April 15. With its set of multiple events for professional men and women athletes, one of the most important things to emphasize is the routes and start timings of the marathon.

With an expected number of 6,500 participants in the marathon, the routes and the timings are all set.

Routes for Boston Marathon 2024

The route for the Boston Marathon will start from the main street in Hopkinton and then will continue further. It will follow route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, then into Wellesley.

Following this, the course will move further to Route 16 via Wellesley into Newton before taking a turn towards Commonwealth Avenue which is situated on Route 30. The runners will then take a left on Beacon Street by covering Kenmore Square before connecting again with Commonwealth Avenue.

The final stretch inculcates a right turn toward Hereford Street moving ahead towards the left leading to the Boylston Steet before reaching the finish line at Copley Square. Along with this, start time is another vital information to have for the Boston Marathon 2024.

Start timings for Boston Marathon 2024

With a large magnitude of participants for the Marathon, the association will implement a wave start system to control the crowd systematically. Here are the timings for the Boston Marathon 2024:

Militiary March - 6:00 am (ET)

Men's Wheelchair- 9:02 am (ET)

Women's Wheelchair - 9:05 am (ET)

Handcycles & Duos- 9:30 am (ET)

Professional Men - 9:37 am (ET)

Professional Women- 9:47 am (ET)

Para Athletics Divsion- 9:50 am (ET)

Wave 1 - 10:00 am (ET)

Wave 2- 10:25 am (ET)

Wave 3 - 10:50 am (ET)

Wave 4 - 11:15 am (ET)

All the participants will receive an email including their prized BIB number. This also assists in wave assignment to the participants. The groups of participants are decided based on their qualifying duration.

The participants with faster qualifying time are given the groups that will begin earlier. This differentiation assists in making the systematical flow of managing the crowd smoother. On April 15, the streets of Boston will be crawling with passionate and highly will-powered runners.

