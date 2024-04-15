Boston Marathon Prize Money Breakdown: How much did 2024 winner Sisay Lemma and runner-up Mohamed Esa earn at the event

The Boston Marathon 2024 concluded with Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma claiming victory with the time of 2:06:17 He defeated Evans Chebet, a two-time defending champion from Kenya. Lemma, 33, is now $150,000 richer. And Mohamed Esa, who is also from Ethiopia, came in second with a time of 2:06.58.

Hundreds of thousands of competitors were vying for the significant prize on offer at the 2024 Boston Marathon. The prize money will be evenly distributed to the men and women winners in the Open, Masters, and Wheel Division, respectively.

According to Boston Marathon's official online portal, this was the first Abbott World Marathon Major event to offer equal $50,000-course record bonuses across the open and wheelchair divisions. It was also the first event to have in place a designated prize amount for athletes with disabilities, that is, upper limb, lower limb, and visual impairments.

The prize money for the top 10 positions are as follows:

Position Open Division Wheelchair Division T53/54/34 Wheelchair Division T51-52 Masters Division 1st $150,000 $40,000 $1.500 $5,000 2nd $75,000 $25,000 $750 $2,500 3rd $40,000 $12,000 $500 $1,500 4th $25,000 $8,000 5th $18,000 $6,000 6th $13,500 $4,000 7th $10,500 $3,000 8th $8,500 $2,500 9th $7,000 $2,000 10th $5,500 $1,500

This makes the total prize money pool a whopping $1,137,500.

Prize money for the para-athletes division, men and women is as follows:

Position T11/T12 T13 T45/T46 T61/63/T43 T62/T64; T42/T44 T35-T38 T20 1st $2,500 $2,500 $2.500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 $2,500 2nd $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 3rd $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000

It should be noted that only open, masters, wheelchairs, and para-athletes in the professional starts are eligible for the prize money. Moreover, the prize money will be allocated within the para starts as per the gun time. All athletes must start together in their respective categories or divisions. Over the years, top athletes have received more than $20 million in prize money, including course-record bonuses.

Boston Marathon athletes run 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton

Inching towards the finish line at the 128th Boston Marathon

With hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money, athletes ran a 26.2-mile trek, a long course, from Hopkinton to Boston for the 128th edition of the Boston Marathon. This was the 100th Boston Marathon to have had the starting line from Hopkinton.

Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 men's champion, told the Associated Press:

"It wouldn't be the Boston Marathon without Hopkinton."

The Boston Marathon was initially established in Ashland. The annual event was moved to Hopkinton in the year 1924 to comply with new international distance standards.

Boston Marathon 2024 was started with a group of Massachusetts National Guard members crossing the Boston Marathon start line, which said:

"100 years in Hopkinton." (US News)

Dave McGillivray, the race director, said running the marathon made it an iconic course. Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma claimed victory in the Boston Marathon 2024 men's division. He clocked 2:06.17.

