Botswana Golden Grand Prix 2025: Athletes to watch out for ft. Letsile Tebogo

Letsile Tebogo is one of the top athletes who will be part of the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix 2025 in Gaborone on April 12. Part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold, Africa will witness a wide array of champion athletes facing off head-on.

The grand prix will be broadcast live and the coverage will be available on the World Athletics Website and will also be televised through other international television networks.

The live coverage will start at 7:00 p.m. AEDT (GMT +11) and can be streamed worldwide on the Inside Track on Worldathletics.org.

Letsile Tebogo and the athletes to watch out for at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix

# 5 Ferdinand Omanyala

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Omanyala set the African record in 100 meters with 9.77 seconds on the clock in Nairobi in 2021. Omanyala has started his season with 10.08 and 10.09 in Johannesburg and Kampala, respectively. Omanyala also recorded a 39.50 in the 4x100 meter relay at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on March 29, 2025. The powerhouse Kenyan sprinter will be the one to watch out for in Gaborone.

# 4 Leonardo Fabbri

European Athletics Indoor Championships - Source: Getty

The Italian and European shot put champion Leonardo Fabbri made a 21.32m meeting record in the Botswana Grand Prix in 2023. He will aim to better the 2023 performance in the upcoming edition. The 2024 Brussels Diamond League winner has started his 2025 Indoor season by stacking up wins in Torun and Lievin.

# 3 Dalilah Muhammad

Dalilah at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials- Source: Getty

The US Olympic legend Dalilah Muhammad, the 400-meter hurdles specialist, continues her final season. With an Olympic gold in the Rio Olympics 2016 and a silver at the Tokyo 2020, Muhammad has claimed a legendary status in the world of track and field. She ran a 54.59 this season in Kingston and will be competing with athletes like Cassandra Tate, Zeney Geldenhuys and Gianna Woodruff.

# 2 Akani Simbine

Akani at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Akani Simbine, the South African sprinter, won silver at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the 4x100 meters relay. He opened his season with a bronze medal in the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing last month. Simbine is one of the most influential sprinters in Africa and has qualified for the World Championship finals thrice in his career.

# 1 Letsile Tebogo

Letsile Tebogo at Maurie Plant Meet - Source: Getty

Letsile Tebogo, the 200m gold medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will be starting off his season at home. He is set to participate in the 200 meters. Tebogo set a meeting record of 19.87m in Gaborone in 2023. Last season was power-packed for Letsile Tebogo as he went on to win five Diamond League races. Tebogo will be standing against his teammate Collen Kebinatshipi. His competition also includes Luxolo Adams from South Africa and Tyquendo Tracey of Jamaica.

