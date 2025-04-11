Botswana Grand Prix 2025: Schedule, order of events, where to watch, and more

The 2025 Botswana Grand Prix is set to get underway this week, starting on April 12. Letsile Tebogo is set to return to his home country to compete in the 200m, while South Africa's Akani Simbine will kickstart his outdoor season after winning a bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships.
Listed below are the dates, live streaming details, and more for the event.
Botswana Grand Prix 2025: Schedule
Coverage of the event is set to start at 07:00 PM AEDT, with the national events to be held in the morning and the main events to start in the afternoon.
April 12th - Morning Session
08:45 - 400m Men's Para
09:00 - 400m Women
09:15 - 400m Men
09:35 - 100m Women
09:45 - 100m Men
10:05 - 800m Women
10:15 - 800m Men
10:30 - 200m Women
10:45 - 200m Men
April 12th - Afternoon Session
13:05 - Shot Put Men
13:25 - Long Jump Women
14:30 - Official Opening (Live TV)
14:35 - 400m Hurdles Men
14:43 - 400m Hurdles Women
14:50 - 400m Promo Women
14:56 - 400m Women
14:58 - Javelin Women
15:02 - Long Jump Men
15:09 - 100m Promo Women
15:16 - 100m Women
15:23 - 100m Promo Men
15:30 - 100m Men
15:40 - 400m Promo Men
15:47 - 400m Men
15:55 - 800m Women
16:02 - 800m Men
16:13 - 200m Promo Men
16:22 - 200m Men
16:28 - Victory Ceremonies
16:50 - 4×100m Relay Men
17:02 - 4×400m Mixed Relay
Where to watch the Botswana Grand Prix
The Botswana Grand Prix will be streamed across multiple platforms and countries. The event can be watched worldwide from World Athletics' Inside Track.
For South American countries such as Argentina, Paraguay, Uruaguay, and Chile, the event can be seen on Panam Sports. Meanwhile, for most African countries, Super Sport will be the coverage provider.
CBC Sports/Gem will stream the event in Canada. The event can be watched in Germany on Sportsdeuchland.TV. And in the United States and Caribbean, Flow Sports will be the streaming platform.
Athletes to watch out for at the Botswana Grand Prix
Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya will face off against Akani Simbine in the 100m event on Saturday, with the two set to decide an exciting race in Gabrone. Italian shot putter Leonardo Fabbri is set to compete, alongside fellow Italian and teammate Zane Weir, who won a European Indoor gold medal in 2023.
Legendary hurdler Dalilah Muhammad will be running in the 400m hurdles event in what will be the swansong of her illustrious career. The Botswana Grand Prix will be held at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone.