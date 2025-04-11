Botswana Grand Prix 2025: Schedule, order of events, where to watch, and more

The 2025 Botswana Grand Prix is set to get underway this week, starting on April 12. Letsile Tebogo is set to return to his home country to compete in the 200m, while South Africa's Akani Simbine will kickstart his outdoor season after winning a bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships.

Listed below are the dates, live streaming details, and more for the event.

Botswana Grand Prix 2025: Schedule

Coverage of the event is set to start at 07:00 PM AEDT, with the national events to be held in the morning and the main events to start in the afternoon.

April 12th - Morning Session

08:45 - 400m Men's Para

09:00 - 400m Women

09:15 - 400m Men

09:35 - 100m Women

09:45 - 100m Men

10:05 - 800m Women

10:15 - 800m Men

10:30 - 200m Women

10:45 - 200m Men

April 12th - Afternoon Session

13:05 - Shot Put Men

13:25 - Long Jump Women

14:30 - Official Opening (Live TV)

14:35 - 400m Hurdles Men

14:43 - 400m Hurdles Women

14:50 - 400m Promo Women

14:56 - 400m Women

14:58 - Javelin Women

15:02 - Long Jump Men

15:09 - 100m Promo Women

15:16 - 100m Women

15:23 - 100m Promo Men

15:30 - 100m Men

15:40 - 400m Promo Men

15:47 - 400m Men

15:55 - 800m Women

16:02 - 800m Men

16:13 - 200m Promo Men

16:22 - 200m Men

16:28 - Victory Ceremonies

16:50 - 4×100m Relay Men

17:02 - 4×400m Mixed Relay

Where to watch the Botswana Grand Prix

South Africa's Akani Simbine (R) will be running the 100m at the Prix - (Image via Getty)

The Botswana Grand Prix will be streamed across multiple platforms and countries. The event can be watched worldwide from World Athletics' Inside Track.

For South American countries such as Argentina, Paraguay, Uruaguay, and Chile, the event can be seen on Panam Sports. Meanwhile, for most African countries, Super Sport will be the coverage provider.

CBC Sports/Gem will stream the event in Canada. The event can be watched in Germany on Sportsdeuchland.TV. And in the United States and Caribbean, Flow Sports will be the streaming platform.

Athletes to watch out for at the Botswana Grand Prix

Ferdinand Omanyala at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya will face off against Akani Simbine in the 100m event on Saturday, with the two set to decide an exciting race in Gabrone. Italian shot putter Leonardo Fabbri is set to compete, alongside fellow Italian and teammate Zane Weir, who won a European Indoor gold medal in 2023.

Legendary hurdler Dalilah Muhammad will be running in the 400m hurdles event in what will be the swansong of her illustrious career. The Botswana Grand Prix will be held at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone.

