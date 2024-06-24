"Botswana is about to take over athletics"- Fans react as Letsile Tebogo anchors 4x100m team to National Record at the African Athletics Championships

Letsile Tebogo anchored the Botswana 4x100m relay to victory at the African Athletics Championships 2024 held in Douala, Cameroon. Moreover, the team shattered the previous National record clocking 38.19s in the heats and breaking the 39-second barrier for the 4x100m relay.

This incredible performance places the team at number 15 on the Road to Paris qualification system for the relay. Letsile Tebogo has been in peak form in the Olympic season as he became the first athlete to break the 20-second barrier in the 200m. He clocked 19.94s (-1.1) at the ASA Grand Prix III.

Moreover, he clocked the world lead in the 400m early in the Olympic season at the Bestmed Tuks Stadium in Pretoria. These performances elevated him to the league of top athletes of the 2024 season and fans expect him to be one of the top contenders for the Olympic crown.

Fans took to X to express their opinion and congratulate Letsile Tebogo and the entire Botswanina 4x100m relay team for achieving this incredible feat at the African Athletics Championships 2024.

" Botswana is about to take over athletics," wrote a fan.

A fan appreciated Tobogo's anchoring leg of the relay and expressed his excitement over the same.

" I declare this...The Tebogo Olympics!," tweeted the fan.

"I'm just waiting for Paris to see what he is going to do. Things are going to get really interesting," another fan chimed in.

" Im so glad he's coming back to form but He's also a podium pick for me this year for 100m and 200m," wrote a fan.

" We're gonna have an african on the podium(if he doesnt false start or injure) for the first time since Frankie omggg," another fan chimed in.

" I pray he gets a medal 🙏," another fan tweeted.

Letsile Tebogo opens up on world record pursuits in the Olympic year

2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix

Letsile Tebogo opened up in a post-race interview with Citius Magazine at the World Athletics Relays 2024 about breaking the world record in the Olympic year.

"Take me out of that world record conversation because I don’t want that pressure to put myself in. Let Noah Lyles speak about the world record and everyone else who wants to speak about it,” he said.

Tebogo will be one of the top contenders at the Paris Olympics where he'll face great competition from athletes like Noah Lyles, Michael Norman, and Mathew Hudson-Smith among others for the Olympic crown.