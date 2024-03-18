Britain's most successful female Olympian Laura Kenny announces retirement from professional cycling

Laura Kenny, Great Britain's most successful female athlete with 5 Olympic gold medals, has announced her retirement from professional cycling to spend more time with her family.

Kenny was expected to represent Britain again at the Olympics this year in Paris, and if she could win two more golds, she would have tied with her husband, Jason Kenny, as the most successful British Olympic athlete. However, she had to sacrifice leaving her children at home to achieve that dream.

Speaking with BBC, the 31-year-old revealed that with each passing day, it was becoming harder to make that sacrifice.

"It’s been in my head a little while, the sacrifices of leaving the children and your family at home is really quite big and it really is a big decision to make. More and more, I was struggling to do that," she stated.

Kenny shared a series of pictures from her cycling career on Instagram while bidding adieu to the sport. From childhood memories to winning Olympic medals, the farewell video was accompanied by words of gratitude for everyone who had been a part of her journey.

"Thank you cycling for everything you’ve given me - including a husband and our growing family! ❤️ Having people say I have inspired women and girls to get active and get on a bike means the world to me. Thanks to Team GB, British Cycling and all the partners who have supported my journey. A special thanks to every team mate I have had over the years and of course to my family for being the best support unit I could ever have wished for," she expressed.

Laura Kenny won both the team pursuit and the omnium at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Later at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kenny secured Madison gold and a silver in team pursuit.

Laura Kenny reflects on her illustrious career

Track Cycling - Commonwealth Games: Day 4

Laura Kenny reigned the women's cycling arena for more than a decade with her most dominant performances coming at the 2012 Olympics. The 31-year-old claimed that it was the 'absolute highlight' of her career.

“I never thought I would go to a home games, let alone go on to win two gold medals. When I look back, I’m like, ‘Wow, those two weeks did really change my life," she told BBC.

Interestingly, her relationship with her husband Jason Kenny, also became public at the same time. She believes the two weeks at the London Olympics have changed her life.

Laura Kenny has also won seven World Championships and 14 European championships along with two Commonwealth Games titles. In 2014, she also won the British National Road Championships.