Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya continues podium finish streak in weight throw during Indoor season

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, finished second at the 2025 Indoor Track and Field Championships. She achieved a notable distance of 21.32 meters in the women's weight throw event.

Kajsa Borrman, representing Colorado State University, claimed the top spot with a powerful throw of 21.67 meters. Lesnar followed in second place. Zoe Yeast of Fresno State finished third, throwing 19.17 meters.

The news was shared by Colorado State Track Field's official Instagram account on February 28. The Instagram story featured other athletes in their respective events, alongside Brock Lesnar's daughter.

The following was written alongside an image of Mya Lesnar:

"2nd place. Weight Throw. 21.32m"

Screenshot of Colorado State Track Field XC Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @csutrackfieldxc

Mya Lesnar won the 2023 Mountain West Indoor weight throw with a 20.68m personal best. In December of the same year, she set a CSU shot put record at 18.50m, surpassing the 17.55m mark.

In February 2024, Lesnar improved to 22.06m in the weight throw and 19.10m in the shotput. She won the NCAA Indoor shotput title with an 18.53m throw.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, reflects on her journey from volleyball to track and field

Mya Lesnar at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 8 - Source: Getty

During an interview with CTV 11 in September 2024, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, shared her journey in track and field, explaining why she chose Colorado State University (CSU) and how she transitioned from volleyball to throwing events.

Lesnar also shared her daily training routine, which includes morning workouts, weightlifting, and nutrition. In addition, she reflected on her 2024 NCAA shotput championship title.

When the interviewer asked if she took part in any other sports in high school, Lesnar replied:

"I actually started out playing volleyball, and I wanted to go to school actually to play division one volleyball, but I didn't get any offers, and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball.

"But I just had a lot of people be like hey you could be really good at this, and I started taking it a little bit more seriously and then, um yeah, I started getting some offers for track, and I was like okay, like, I could really do this thing, and yeah I just fell in love with it."

Brock Lesnar's daughter switched from Arizona State University to Colorado State in 2022.

