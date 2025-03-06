Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya gears up to defend her title after receiving the ticket to NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships after massive win

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, won the Mountain West Conference (MWC) Indoor title in women's shot put by throwing 19.02m. Mya, currently representing Colorado State University, is set to play in the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championship.

Ad

Earlier this year, the 22-year-old also won at the New Mexico Team Open and Don Kirby Elite Invitational with 18.81m and 18.23m throws, respectively. In addition, she was recently named the 2024 Sportswoman of Colorado College Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

The achievement was shared on the Instagram page of Colorado State Track and Field XC on Wednesday, March 5, accompanied by the caption:

"Ticket Punched 🎟️ The title defense is on as @mya.lesnar is headed back to the NCAA Indoor National Championships 🙌"

Ad

Trending

Ad

When Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, reflected on her journey from volleyball to track and field

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar at the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championship - Source: Getty

During an interview with CTV 11 in September 2024, Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, shared her experience as a top track and field athlete. She also explained she chose CSU because of her coach, Brian Bedard, and the strong track program.

Ad

The shot-put champion shared her daily routine and also revealed how she stays motivated, even on difficult days. Reflecting on Mya Lesnar's journey from volleyball to shot-put, the interviewer asked (0:51 onwards):

"When you were in high school, did you know track and field was going to be the sport that you wanted to stick into?"

She responded:

"I actually started out playing volleyball and I wanted to go to school actually to play division one volleyball but I didn't get any offers and I did track on the side a little bit just to stay in shape for volleyball but um I don't know I just had a lot of people be like hey you could be really good at this and I started taking it a little bit more seriously and then um yeah I started getting some offers for track and I was like okay like I could really do do this thing and yeah I just fell in love with it."

Ad

In addition to NCAA Championship achievements, the 22-year-old received First-Team All-American honors in indoor and outdoor track and field in 2024 and earned an honorable mention in 2023. She became a three-time individual conference champion, winning titles in indoor and outdoor competitions in 2023 and 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback