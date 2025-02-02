Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar dominates the line-up once again with season’s top shot put mark in 2025 debut

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar recorded the top shot put mark of the season as she made her debut at the New Mexico Team Open, Albuquerque. The standout athlete from Colorado University came fresh off a successful season, winning the NCAA Indoor title in the shot put.

Mya Lesnar, who spent her freshman and sophomore years at Arizona State University, made history by clinching Colorado's first indoor track and field national champion title in March 2024. The same month, the 22-year-old became the second Ram to receive the honor of 2024 Mountain West Women’s Indoor Track and Field Student-Athlete of the Year.

Following in her father, retired UFC Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar's athletic footsteps, Mya Lesnar returned to 2025 with a strong finish at the New Mexico Team Open, Albuquerque. She posted 18.81m/61-8.5 to set the season's best mark in her debut event.

The official Instagram account of Colorado State Track posted the video of the reigning NCAA Indoor champion throwing with the caption:

"She’s Baaaaaack. @mya.lesnar (18.81m/61-8.5) posts this season’s top shot put mark in her season debut."

In May 2024, Brock Lesnar's daughter reached 19.08, breaking the Mountain West all-time shot put and championships records and winning the 2024 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships title.

When Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar expressed her wish to step out of her father's shadow and make a name for herself

2024 NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Championships

Mya Lesnar spoke with News 9 in June 2024 after making a big impression at the NCAA Indoor Championships. Hailing his superstar wrestling father Brock Lesnar, Mya opened up about withdrawing herself from his shadow and establishing a name with her efforts. She also said that her father cheering on her from the sidelines would be a desired scenario.

"I think I’ve been in his shadow for so many years, which is cool I guess but honestly, to me, at the end of the day, what I want people to know is he’s dad to me. I honestly don’t look at him as this superstar of a person. Him just being in my corner and now me kind of being in the spotlight and him in my shadow a little bit, watching me, I think that’s super cool," she said.

Moreover, Mya Lesnar also revealed some lessons her father gave after her Indoor title win.

"Right after I won my NCAA title he was like, ‘Take it all in, enjoy it. And then, you know, put it away. And, you know, we move on.’ At first I was like, ‘What do you mean?'....Then I kind of thought about it... that is kind of just how life happens.... I think the biggest thing that he has taught me is, ‘Do not let your trophies or anything that you’ve done change you as a person," she added.

The 22-year-old participated in the women's shot put at the 2024 US Olympic trials. She threw 16.77 m but missed the spot, while Chase Jackson qualified for her first Olympic Games by throwing 20.10m.

