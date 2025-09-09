Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya reacts as she receives USA Track & Field foundation's highest honor alongside Sha'Carri Richardson and others

Brock Lesnar’s daughter, Mya, is among the 100 athletes named to the USA Track & Field Foundation’s 2025 Stephen A. Schwarzman Grant Award winners. This year, a total of $3.65 million will be distributed, with 65 athletes receiving $40,000 each and 35 athletes, including Mya, awarded $30,000 each.

The grant provides financial aid to athletes to cover training, travel, recovery, and other expenses as they prepare for the World Athletics Championships and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

After the announcement, Mya expressed her gratitude, writing:

“Thank you! @usatrackfieldfdn”

Screenshot of story (mya.lesnar).

Other recipients include Sha’Carri Richardson, Ryan Crouser, Grant Fisher, Masai Russell, Vashti Cunningham, Kenny Bednarek, Katie Moon, and Grant Holloway, among others.

Mya Lesnar concluded her 2025 track and field season after failing to qualify for the World Athletics Championships as she finished eighth in the shot put at the USA Nationals with a best throw of 18.51m.

Notably, she had a remarkable collegiate season, winning the shot put title at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships with a 19.01m throw, with her father, Brock Lesnar, watching from the stands at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya opens up about her father’s support

Mya Lesnar at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Mya Lesnar’s father, Brock Lesnar, is among wrestling’s most celebrated figures and was an Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight champion for nearly two years, from November 2008 to October 2010.

Her national title follows in the footsteps of Brock, who also won the NCAA Division I heavyweight wrestling title in 2000 while competing for the University of Minnesota.

In June 2024 (via 9News Sports), Mya Lesnar shared that she is proud to be making a name for herself with Brock's support.

“I think I’ve been in his shadow for so many years, which is cool I guess, but honestly, to me, at the end of the day, what I want people to know is he’s dad to me. I honestly don’t look at him as this superstar of a person. Him just being in my corner and now me kind of being in the spotlight and him in my shadow a little bit, watching me, I think that’s super cool,” Mya Lesnar said.

Mya Lesnar transferred to Colorado State University from Arizona State and has been named one of the nation’s top collegiate throwers under coach Brian Bedard. She competed for CSU between 2023 and 2025 and has won two national championship titles.

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More