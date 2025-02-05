Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya receives a major honor for nation-leading performance in season opener

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar recently received the honor 'the Mountain West Women's Field Athlete of the Week' after delivering an outstanding shot put performance at the 2025 Don Kirby Invitational. Competing over the weekend, Lesnar launched a nation-leading throw of 18.81 meters.

On day two of the competition, the Colorado State thrower broke her own school record in the women's shot put with a throw of 19.07 meters. In addition, her achievement ranks as the eighth-best shot put mark in the NCAA history. She also recorded a career-best mark of 21.78 meters on the opening day, moving her up to the third place on Colorado State's all-time leaderboard. Her throw ranks 14th in the nation and first in the Mountain West Conference.

Following the 22-year-old's performance, Colorado State Track and Field's official page posted the news on Instagram in January 2025, accompanied by a caption:

"No surprises here 👏 .Mya is your @mountainwestconference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for her nation-leading shot put throw of 18.81m this past weekend 💪"

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya is an American track and field athlete. Her career highlights include the 2024 NCAA Indoor Champion in the shot put with a throw of 18.53 meters.

In May 2024, she clinched the Moutain West Outdoor Championship with a record of 19.08 meters, following her performance in the Moutain West Indoor Championship with a personal best of 22.06 meters in December 2023.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya, talks about creating her own identity

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 8 - Source: Getty

During an interview with The Backstage Brawl in September 2024 (via 9News sports), Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya acknowledged her father as a major supporter in her athletic journey. She also expressed her desire to establish her own identity.

She acknowledged the fame that came along with being Lesnar's daughter. However, she made clear that her ultimate goal is to be known for her own accomplishments rather than simply associated with his legacy. Expressing her thoughts on her father's support and creating her identity, she said:

"He's one of my biggest supporters, but at the end of the day, I am here to make name for myself. I think I've been in his shadow for so many years. Which is cool. But, honestly, to me, at the end of the day, what I want people to know is he's dad to me." (0:01 onwards)

Further in the interview, the 22-year-old shared insights into how her father, Brock Lesnar, raised her with strong values and a grounded mindset. She recalled a moment after winning the NCAA title when the former WWE and UFC champion offered her a lesson in humility. Rather than focusing on the victory itself, he reminded her that winning trophies or achieving success should never change who she is as a person.

