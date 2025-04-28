Brooke Nuneviller gets emotional as she gets 'surprise' visit from special people at Omaha Supernovas-Vegas Thrill game

The Omaha Supernovas star Brooke Nuneviller had a special family moment during her volleyball game against the Vegas Thrill. Brooke had a little surprise visit from the youngest member of the family in the stands cheering for her and the team. Brooke's nephew, Myles, was in the stands during the game.

Brooke made her national debut in 2023 when she joined the US National team and also played in Turkey as a professional volleyball player for the 2022-23 season. She has been an All-American thrice for the University of Oregon. Brooke is the only player in the history of Pac-12 to register 1500+ kills and 2000+ digs in her career.

Brooke Nuneviller's sister, Shelby, posted a video on her Instagram story of the former's nephew, Myles, cheering for her with the caption:

"We surprised auntie"

Brooke reshared the story writing:

"crying all over again"

Screenshot of Brooke Nuneviller's Instagram story (@brooke_nuneviller/ig)

Brooke shared a special moment with her nephew Myles when, with the help of Camila Gomez, she handed the game ball to him. A clip of the same was shared by the Omaha Supernovas on their X account, with the caption:

"Brooke Nuneviller handed off a game ball to her nephew Myles with the help of Camila Gómez"

The Omaha Supernovas came out victorious, winning the game 3-0.

Brooke Nuneviller records a stellar performance ahead of the Omaha Supernovas vs Vegas Thrill game

The Omaha Supernovas clashed with the Vegas Thrill, clinching the victory. Brooke Nuneviller and Payne Kelsie were the two phenomenal athletes racking up kills. Brooke had 5 kills, 17 digs and 1 ace while Payne Kelsie contributed by registering 6 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace. Supernovas won the game 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-23).

Brooke is having an outstanding pro-volleyball season. She has recorded over 350 kills with a 36% kill percentage. Brooke has registered 24 blocks and 8 aces for the 2025 season. She's played a total of 96 sets, scoring 393 points.

Brooke is the first and the only outside hitter in the history of PVF to register 500 kills and digs. The Omaha Supernovas celebrated this feat in one of their Instagram posts:

"500/500 Club"

"The first and only member, @brooke_nuneviller 🔥"

Omaha Supernovas will be facing off Grand Rapids Rise at the Van Andel Arena on Friday, May 2 at 6:00 PM CDT.

