Brooke Nuneviller shared her views after winning a great accolade for her play in the 2024-25 season. The United States volleyball player was awarded the 'Outside Hitter of the Year' title by the Pro Volleyball Federation and shared her thanks for getting this award.

Nuneviller was among the top performers in various areas of the Pro Volleyball Federation. She was third in the overall kills per set (3.77), and she accumulated a total of 381 kills and 348 digs overall. She expressed gratitude to her team for their great support and reminisced about her playing career as a volleyball player when she was given the award.

Additionally, she indicated how her fans' constant support during difficult periods contributed significantly towards enabling her to withstand difficulties. Brooke Nuneviller commended the efforts of the team and indicated that she was proud of the team's efforts all season long.

"I'm very humbled to be getting this, but I've never been filled with more gratitude just to be a volleyball player, and to do something I love so much as a career in the States is amazing. The Omaha Supernovas are such an incredible organization, and the fans' support is something that I thought would never be possible. Everyone involved, my staff, my team, thank you for allowing me to be in a position to get this. I really couldn't do it without every single one of you. We had a hell of a season, and I'm so proud of us. A huge round of applause for you guys, and last want to thank my family for always supporting me," she said.

Brooke Nuneviller on competing for the Omaha Supernovas

Brooke Nuneviller expressed her thoughts about receiving the opportunity to compete for the Omaha Supernovas in a detailed post on Instagram. The American Volleyball player shared how it has been a dream for her to wear a professional jersey in the United States and compete after an incredible NCAA season.

Moreover, Nuneviller shared that she would never take the opportunity to play professional volleyball for granted and hoped to put forward her best performance every time that she stepped on the court.

"I want to start off by saying how little me never would have thought I’d have the opportunity to wear a profesional jersey in the USA," she wrote.

"It is an understatement to say that I am thankful. Not only for the people behind this league, but for the family, friends, and devoted supporters that will continue to let volleyball athletes live out their professional dreams in the states. I promise that I will never take a single day for granted," she added.

Furthermore, Brooke Nuneviller thanked her supporters for always backing her during her journey as a volleyball player.

