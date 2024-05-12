Brooklyn Half Marathon 2024 - Race Information, Course, Start Times, and Race Number Pick-up 

The Brooklyn Half Marathon 2024 is one of the major marathons hosted in the city this year. The popularity of the half marathon attracts athletes as well as runners alike. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The marathon is a celebration of Brooklyn with the race course passing throuhh the quintessential borough. The 2024 edition of the marathon is sponsored by Royal Bank of Canada hence the name, RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon 2024.

Brooklyn Half Marathon 2024 - Event Information

The RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon 2024 will kickstart on May 18, 2024 at 7:00 AM. The complete distance of the race would be 13.1 miles touring the complete landscape of Brooklyn. The event being one of the largest half- marathons in the United States, attracts many runners for the event.

The 2024 edition of the half marathon will also allow kids to participate in the non-competitive categories which are divided into three stages based on the age groups.

Stage 1 ( Short dash run) - 2-11 years

Stage 2 (1-mile run non-timed) - 8 to 18 years

Stage 3 ( Competitive and timed 1-mile run) - 12 to 18 years

Brooklyn Half Marathon 2024 - Course Information

The entire course of the half marathon is broken down into different stages along the entire distance of 13.1 miles. The 2024 edition of the half marathon will begin at the Brooklyn Museum.

Mile 1: Take Washington Avenue south to begin. As you head north, make a right onto Empire Boulevard and then a right into Flatbush Avenue.

Mile 2: Circle Grand Army Plaza. The second mile is when you turn onto Flatbush Avenue and head south.

Mile 3: Turn right onto Ocean Avenue and then right again onto Parkside Avenue.

Mile 4: Turn onto East Drive from Parkside Avenue as you enter Prospect Park at Machate Circle.

Miles 5 and 6: Before leaving Prospect Park at Machate Circle, runners will complete a complete counterclockwise lap of the park.

Mile 7: Turn onto Ocean Parkway after traveling south on Fort Hamilton Parkway.

Miles 8 to 12: Turn onto Ocean Parkway and travel southward in the direction of Coney Island.

Mile 13: Take a right into Surf Avenue and then a left turn on W 10th Street. After going further a right turn will lead you to the finish.

Brooklyn Half Marathon 2024 - Start times

The official race will start at 7:00 AM on May 18, 2024. However, runners will have to report early for Bag Checks which opens at 5:00 AM, and Security Screening which opens at 5:30 AM.

Brooklyn Half Marathon 2024 - Race/ Bib Number Pickup

The bib number for the marathon will be available for pickup on three days from May 15, 2024, to May 17, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 9:30 PM at Pier 2 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. However, the last pick-up is at 9:00 p.m.

Moreover, there is no need to have a slot booking instead, a runner can collect the race number any time during open hours.