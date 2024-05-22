"Buckle up Paris"- Summer McIntosh reacts after qualifying for five events in her second consecutive Olympic Games

Canadian teenage swimmer Summer McIntosh will be making her second consecutive appearance at the Olympics Games this summer. She recently took a moment to share with fans what her accomplishments meant to her, alongside thanking her family and coaches.

McIntosh made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Aged just 14, she was the youngest member on the Canadian Olympic swimming team. In Tokyo, the teenager delivered her most impressive performance in the 400m freestyle, clocking a national record of 4:02.42 to finish fourth. She also set a new Canadian record in the 4x200m relay.

Since the Tokyo Olympics, McIntosh has gone on to establish herself as one of the best swimmers currently competing. Between 2020 and now, she’s claimed 4 World Championship golds, one silver and three bronze. She has also set two world records, one in the 400m freestyle, and one in the 400m individual medley.

Now, Summer McIntosh will be heading to her second Olympics in Paris, and this time she heads into the Games as a heavy medal favorite for multiple categories.

Taking to Instagram to express her feelings following qualification for this year's games, she wrote:

“So excited to qualify for my second Canadian Olympic team in 5 individual races and ready to roll on relays too! What an amazing event this past week and thank you to @aircanada for putting on an incredible show. Truly grateful to all the volunteers, officials and of course the spectators cheering us all on!”

The 19-year-old went on to thank her coach and physio for ensuring that she was at her peak physically and mentally before the Paris Olympics, detailing.

“A special thanks to my coach @sharks_coach_brent who is always on a mission of excellence and steering me towards full potential. Thank you also to @physiotri for your tremendous recovery efforts to make sure all the Sharks were race ready.

Summer McIntosh summed up her note by thanking her friends and family, and calling her teammates one of the strongest Canadian Olympic swim teams.

“I am so lucky to be surrounded by the best family, friends, coaches, teammates, agent @mcopeland_copelandsports and sponsors. All of your support means the world to me as we push forward together. In 10 short weeks we will be gathering as one of Canada's strongest Olympic swim teams ever. Buckle up Paris, here comes Canadian Swimming!❤”

Summer McIntosh at the Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials

Summer McIntosh competed in five races at the Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials, winning all of them, setting a world lead in two, and improving her own world record in one.

She opened her campaign at the trials with an appearance in the 400m freestyle, winning it with a world lead time of 3:59.06.

On the next day of trials, McIntosh went on to win the 200m freestyle event . After a day of rest, the Canadian was up and at it again on the fourth day in the 400m individual medley. It was here that she delivered her most promising performance, clocking a 4:24.38 for the win, and improving on her world record by a second and a half.

Summer McIntosh went on to win the 200m butterfly with a time of 2:04.33, the fastest time clocked in that event this year. She ended her campaign with yet another victory, this time in the 200m individual medley.