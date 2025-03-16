"But I got my ring on"- Noah Lyles fiancee Junelle Bromfield shares proud moment after engagement with the Olympic gold medalist

Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield, recently shared a proud moment via her social media handle. The couple got engaged in October last year, and is currently gearing up for the 2025 track season.

Ad

Lyles and Bromfield first met in 2017 through social media, and after almost five years of friendship, they started dating in 2022. The two made their relationship public in December 2022 via a social media post shared on Instagram.

Almost five months after their engagement, Junelle shared a proud moment of having her ring on while Lyles accused her of the opposite. The Jamaican sprinter shared a video on her Instagram story on Saturday, March 14, and hilariously narrated the incident, saying:

Ad

Trending

"I felt so proud a while ago. Noah was like, 'Junelle, you don't got your ring on,' but I got my ring on. I am feeling so proud baby. Oh god".

Junelle Bromfield's Instagram story

In an Instagram post shared in October last year, Lyles accused Junelle of not having the ring on, prompting the Jamaican to admit that she forgot to wear it, before adding that her memory wasn't good and she 'wasn't proud of it.'

Ad

Noah Lyles' fiancée Junelle Bromfield flaunted a luxurious gift given by him

A week after getting engaged in an adorably backdrop of a pink heart, Junelle Bromfield shared a glimpse of her luxurious SUV gifted to her by the Olympic champion. In October last year, she shared a video of herself walking toward the car.

The post's caption read:

Ad

"When God is pleased everything you touch is blessed."

Ad

This wasn't the first time the Jamaican showed off a car, as in April last year, she had shared another Instagram video where Noah Lyles was seen removing the covers off the car. She had captioned the post:

"First car. Paper work took so long my excitement ran out . Thank you baby."

Besides achieving a personal milestone, Noah Lyles also enjoyed an exceptional campaign on the track, delivering stellar performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old won the gold medal in the 100m dash and a bronze medal in the 200m event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback