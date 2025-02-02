Caeleb Dressel shares adorable glimpses of vacation with his wife as they express excitement to welcome their second child

Caeleb Dressel recently shared a sneak peek of his vacation with wife Meghan as the couple are expecting to welcome their second child. The couple have been married to each other since 2021 and welcomed their first child.

Caeleb Dressel made a comeback to his swimming career at the Paris Olympics, where he won three medals, including two gold medals and one silver medal. He won his first gold medal of the event in the 4x100m freestyle race, where he and his team clocked a time of 3:09.28. He clinched his second gold medal in the 4x100m mixed medley and increased his medal count with a silver medal in the 4x100m medley.

Dressel is currently enjoying his off-season, vacationing with his wife. He shared a bunch of pictures that included the seaside and his wife flaunting her baby bump.

The post's caption read:

"Just think of the cutest caption you possibly can. BFF things traveling the world❤️ "

Caeleb Dressel recently appreciated by his wife for being a very supportive husband during her pregnancy. She took to her Instagram story and shared a cute picture of them kissing each other. Calling him the greatest husband, she wrote:

"Appreciation post for the greatest husband, partner, and dad there ever was❤️ Truly don't know how women do pregnancy without a supportive spouse. Forever grateful."

Caeleb Dressel opened up about his take on fatherhood

American Olympic swimmer, Dressel - Source: Getty

Caeleb Dressel will soon be a father of two, and he opened up about how fatherhood has played a significant role for him in an interview with Olympics.com in July 2024. He revealed that being a father has hurt his swimming career, but he didn't call it bad and said that it was a very fulfilling role for him.

“It’s probably hurt more than helped me as a swimmer but it's definitely taught me patience. It's taught me to slow down. The only two things I've been able to do is father stuff and swimming in the run up to Paris 2024,” said Caeleb Dressel.

He added:

“It's definitely a different routine, but that doesn't mean that it's bad. It's been very fulfilling and I’ve loved stepping into that role with Megan."

Caeleb Dressel's current Olympic medal count is 10, including nine gold medals and one silver medal. The swimmer has competed in three iterations of the Summer Games: the 2016 Rio Games, the 2020 Tokyo Games, and the Paris Olympics.

