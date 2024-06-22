"Caitlin Clark is drawing a lot of attention" - Katie Ledecky reacts to Indiana Fever rookie's presence at U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024

Seven-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky recently expressed her gratitude to the American basketball prodigy Caitlin Clark and her Indian Fever team for their presence at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials 2024 in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana.

Ledecky, one of the most decorated global athletes, is currently in Indianapolis for the Olympic trials, and she has already fixed her spots in 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle events for the Paris Olympics.

The 27-year-old also made it to her marquee 1500m freestyle event on Wednesday, taking the qualification tally to three events. 1500 was Ledecky's third consecutive win at the trials, and with the 800m freestyle still to come on Saturday, the swimmer looks poised to maintain her triumphant streak.

Amid her impressive run at the trials, the icon was pleasantly surprised when team Indiana Fever and their star guard Caitlin Clark took a day off from their busy schedule and visited the Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the US swimmers as they vied for qualification for the upcoming Summer Games in July.

Their visit was appreciated by Katie Ledecky herself, particularly when the team appeared at the trials following a tiring game against the Washington Mystics. She gave a special mention to Clark and the other female athletes and said (via On Her Turf):

"It was really nice, that they came out to support the swimming event and looked like they had a great time, so that's great as well. It's great to be a part of an exciting time in women sports."

Ledecky added:

"Caitlin [Clark] is obviously drawing a lot of attention, and WNBA and college basketball and college sports in general and now the Olympics. I think there are a lot of great female athletes on Team USA, and we want to do our part."

When Katie Ledecky expressed her wish to meet Caitlin Clark

Katie Ledecky is among the countless fans, who Caitlin Clark was able to impress with her basketball finesse. During her tenure with Iowa Hawkeyes Clark earned 3,951 career points and 1,144 assists, and also scored a tremendous 548 three-pointers.

The above statistics caught the attention of Indian Fever's management and they selected the Des Moines, Iowa native as their first overall pick during the 2024 WNBA draft. Clark's popularity is so pronounced that the 21-time world championship-winning Ledecky expressed her desire to meet Clark someday. The swimmer stated (via Fox News):

"I have not met her. Hopefully at some point I’ll have the opportunity. She’s great. I think the way she elevated women’s basketball over the past year, really the past couple of years – it’s incredibly exciting."

She also appreciated the incredible fan following that Clark has amassed in such a short span.