Caitlyn Jenner reacts to Texas restaurant using restroom signage featuring her before and after transition photos

Former Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner recently shared her thoughts after a Texas restaurant used pictures of her before and after transition on their bathroom doors. The elite decathlete underwent gender-affirming surgery in 2017, transitioning from Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.

Before the transition, Caitlyn Jenner was one of the most notable American athletes, having won an Olympic gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics in the decathlon event, which consists of ten track and field events. He also won the gold medal in the 1975 Pan American Games, which were held in Mexico City.

In his Olympic performance, he achieved personal bests in the 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400m, pole vault, javelin, and 1500m, and etched a world-record score of 8,618 points. He won the James E. Sullivan Award in 1976, and in 1980 his world and Olympic record was later surpassed by former English decathlete, Daley Thompson.

The former athlete came out as a trans woman in April 2015, and in January 2017, he underwent cosmetic surgery; after completing his gender-affirming surgery, he became a woman, named Caitlyn Jenner. The television personality and businessperson recently shared her thoughts on an X post, which featured a Texas restaurant using her before and after transition pictures on their bathroom doors. She added:

"Love this. It’s hilarious."

In June 2015, Jenner revealed her new name and image, and in July, had a renaming ceremony. The same year, she was honoured at the 2015 ESPY Awards with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Caitlyn Jenner reflects on President Donald Trump's Inauguration ball

Caitlyn Jenner and President Donald Trump at the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Welcome Party - Source: Getty

In the 2024 presidential elections, Jenner supported Donald Trump and attended the Inauguration Ball, which was held on January 20, 2025. Through her Instagram post, Jenner shared a picture of herself with Alina Habba, the legal spokesperson for President Donald Trump, Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, longtime friend Sophia Hutchins, and Jeanine Pirro. She added her thoughts to the post, mentioning:

"So many photos and videos from the ball, and all of the events, but this is one of my favorites. Loved being with all of you Patriots and welcoming in a new golden age under POTUS DONALD J TRUMP. Judge, Counselor, Sophia, and We the People’s future AG!"

In 1980, Jenner was inducted into the United States National Track and Field Hall of Fame and the Olympic Hall of Fame in 1986.

