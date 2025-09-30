Caeleb Dressel sparks retirement rumors with latest emotional message

Olympic champion swimmer Caeleb Dressel sent everyone into a frenzy with his latest social media post. Dressel's recent Instagram post has ignited rumors about his retirement from swimming.Caeleb Dressel recently shared a photo of himself in the Florida Gators gear on his Instagram profile. He thanked the Florida Gators for their support as he wrote in his Instagram post,&quot;Forever Thankful. Forever Grateful. Forever a Gator. 🐊&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post led X user @SwimNerds to wonder if he's retiring from the Florida Gators or bidding goodbye to swimming altogether. The caption on the first post on the user's X account [formerly Twitter] read,&quot;Looks like Caeleb Dressel is leaving UF?&quot;The next post had the following caption,&quot;Or is he retiring?!?!&quot;Interestingly, Caeleb Dressel had previously mentioned that it would be a dream come true for him to compete in an Olympics hosted on home soil, which was a clear reference to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. Since there has not been any official confirmation from Dressel over this issue, the rumors may be rumors at best.Caeleb Dressel had last participated at the Paris Olympics last year. The American swimmer won two gold medals in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay and the mixed 4x100m medley relay, while he clinched a silver medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay event.When Caeleb Dressel talked about his desire to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028Caeleb Dressel talks about his desire to compete at LA Olympics 2028 [Image Source : Getty]Caeleb Dressel once opened up about his desire to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics scheduled for 2028. In his conversation with the media just after the Paris Olympics last year, the swimmer remarked,“It has always been one of my dreams to compete on American soil at a championship meet. So, yes, my eyes are on 2028. I don’t think it’s going to be a full-event lineup. I think maybe just the 50 (meters) free(style), put a little bit more muscle on, don’t have to be in as good a shape. So, maybe look forward to just doing the splash-and-dash. That might be a good time for me.”With a total of 10 Olympic medals, including 9 gold medals, Caeleb Dressel is the third most decorated Olympic swimmer of all time, only behind the likes of Mark Spitz and the swimming legend Michael Phelps. Dressel had made his Olympic debut at the quadrennial event held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, where he won two gold medals in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay and the men's 4x100m medley relay, respectively.