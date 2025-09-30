Caeleb Dressel sparks retirement rumors with latest emotional message

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 30, 2025 04:06 GMT
TYR Summer Championships - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Caeleb Dressel stirs rumors of retirement with latest social media post [Image Source : Getty]

Olympic champion swimmer Caeleb Dressel sent everyone into a frenzy with his latest social media post. Dressel's recent Instagram post has ignited rumors about his retirement from swimming.

Ad

Caeleb Dressel recently shared a photo of himself in the Florida Gators gear on his Instagram profile. He thanked the Florida Gators for their support as he wrote in his Instagram post,

"Forever Thankful. Forever Grateful. Forever a Gator. 🐊"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This post led X user @SwimNerds to wonder if he's retiring from the Florida Gators or bidding goodbye to swimming altogether. The caption on the first post on the user's X account [formerly Twitter] read,

"Looks like Caeleb Dressel is leaving UF?"

The next post had the following caption,

"Or is he retiring?!?!"
Ad

Interestingly, Caeleb Dressel had previously mentioned that it would be a dream come true for him to compete in an Olympics hosted on home soil, which was a clear reference to the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. Since there has not been any official confirmation from Dressel over this issue, the rumors may be rumors at best.

Caeleb Dressel had last participated at the Paris Olympics last year. The American swimmer won two gold medals in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay and the mixed 4x100m medley relay, while he clinched a silver medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay event.

Ad

When Caeleb Dressel talked about his desire to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Caeleb Dressel talks about his desire to compete at LA Olympics 2028 [Image Source : Getty]
Caeleb Dressel talks about his desire to compete at LA Olympics 2028 [Image Source : Getty]

Caeleb Dressel once opened up about his desire to compete at the Los Angeles Olympics scheduled for 2028. In his conversation with the media just after the Paris Olympics last year, the swimmer remarked,

Ad
“It has always been one of my dreams to compete on American soil at a championship meet. So, yes, my eyes are on 2028. I don’t think it’s going to be a full-event lineup. I think maybe just the 50 (meters) free(style), put a little bit more muscle on, don’t have to be in as good a shape. So, maybe look forward to just doing the splash-and-dash. That might be a good time for me.”

With a total of 10 Olympic medals, including 9 gold medals, Caeleb Dressel is the third most decorated Olympic swimmer of all time, only behind the likes of Mark Spitz and the swimming legend Michael Phelps. Dressel had made his Olympic debut at the quadrennial event held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, where he won two gold medals in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay and the men's 4x100m medley relay, respectively.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications