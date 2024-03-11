California Women's Gymnastics vs Stanford Results: The Bears storm to first outright conference championship on the back of highest floor score ever

The California Women's Gymnastics team broke multiple program records in a historic match against Stanford at the Maples Pavilion, securing their first-ever outright PAC-12 conference championship in the school's history, winning the meet.

The Bears started their meet on a high, competing first on the uneven bars. The team was nearly flawless, scoring a 49.700, and achieving their third-best team score ever in the event.

From there, the California Women's Gymnastics team moved on to the vault, where they posted a 48.700. For their third rotation, the Bears moved to the floor and stole the spotlight.

The team scored a collective of 49.750, setting a new program record in the event. Maddie Williams was the top performer with a 9.990, while eMjae Frazier and Mya Lauzon scored a 9.975. Jordan Kane and Ella Cesario rounded out the team's score with a 9.950 each.

The Bears ended their meet on the best position note, competing on the balance beam and scoring a 49.825 and tying their all-time best in the event.

With this the California Women's Gymnastics team totaled an all-around score of 198.550, bettering the 198.400 program record they'd set just two weeks ago at UCLA.

California Women's Gymnastics’ eMjae Frazier ranked No. 2 in the country for the all-around

While the whole of the California Women's Gymnastics team put up a spectacular display last night at the Maple Pavilion, sophomore eMjae Frazier was truly show-stopping.

As a freshman in 2023, Frazier had become the first Bear to earn a perfect 10 on the floor, and she broke the program’s individual all-around record with a 39.750.

This year, the gymnast has bettered her records en route to becoming the two-time reigning Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week. Competing against UCLA two weeks ago, Frazier set a new program all-around record of 39.825 and repeated that feat once again yesterday against Stanford.

Speaking on the youngster’s work ethic, coach Justin Howell told the school paper,

"What I love about eMjae is she shows up every single day bright-eyed and ready to work. There has never been a day where she's not trying to get better. She's obviously a phenomenally talented athlete, but she couples that with great work ethic.”

With her 39.925 against Stanford, eMjae Frazier is now ranked No. 2 in the country in the all-around, behind LSU’s Haleigh Bryant.