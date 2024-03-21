"Camera work just wow"; "So clean" - Fans react to Shaun White snowboarding down the slopes of British Columbia

Shaun White recently treated his fans and followers on Instagram to a great snowboarding spectacular. The five-time Olympian was recently in British Columbia, snowboarding down slopes and sharpening his skills.

White, who took to professional competition at the age of 13, is one of America's best-known snowboarders. He won 18 medals, including 13 gold in Winter X, and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

The world-champion snowboarder shared an enchanting video on Instagram:

While praising the former snowboarder for his skills, the fans also lauded the camera work, with a fan commenting:

"Impressive, but also this camera work, just wow"

Another fan believed that White should go for the Natural Selection tour:

Natural Selection is touted to be a world-class snowboard competition series. In December 2023, White told The Bomb Hole podcast that he had once really wanted to enter the Natural Selection event, stating that he had done some press around it and got on the microphone one season at Jackson Hole.

More fans took to the comments section to shower praise on White's skills as well as the camera work that captured the amazing moment:

"Incredible talent and stunning view. Thank you so much for always sharing your amazing trips. Makes so much fun to watch. And hands up for the camera"

Shaun White names latest snowboarding move after girlfriend Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

White, 37, named a snowboarding move after his girlfriend Nina Dobrev in January 2024. He showed off the move, The Nina 900, on Instagram. In the video, the champion snowboarder can be seen picking up Dobrev and spinning a few times.

He also holds the Canadian actress by her legs as she floats the snowboard in the air. You can watch the video here:

He captioned the post:

"The Nina 900."

White and Dobrev, 35, began dating in 2019. Speaking to Page Six in February 2022, a friend of the couple showered love on the pair, stating:

"They are so freaking cute and solid together. I would not be surprised if an engagement happens any day now."

The friend highlighted that White and Dobrev share many interests, and are driven and motivated. This is reflected in the social media posts that the snowboarder and the Vampire Diaries actress often share with their fans and followers.