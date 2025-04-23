'Can still have Rebeca Andrade in the future' - Brazilian Olympic gold medalist hints at fourth appearance in Games

Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade hinted at a fourth appearance in the Summer Olympics. The Brazilian gymnast was awarded the Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus Sports Awards.

After receiving the award, Andrade gave an interview to Olympics.com, where she talked about her career and her future plans. She also shared her plans for the upcoming FIG World Championships, which would be held in Jakarta in October.

In her interview, Andrade mentioned:

“I’m very calm, I’m not training hard [gymnastics elements] yet. The physiotherapy part is much more intense, and strength training too. But I’m still in the gym and we’re continuing to work, because you can’t stop.”

Andrade also talked about her preparation for a record fourth appearance at the Olympics. In her words:

“It’s been very different. I’ve always had to train hard all the time, and now I can talk to my coach and say, ‘I need time for myself, I need to take care of my body and my mind,’ so that we can still have Rebeca in the future".

Rebeca Andrade had made her Olympic debut at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Since then, the Brazilian gymnast has won 2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medal to become one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Brazil.

Rebeca Andrade shares an emotional note on her Olympic gold medal and the moment with Simone Biles

Rebeca Andrade after winning the gold medal in floor exercise at the Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Paris Olympics were a blessing for Rebeca Andrade. The 25-year-old gymnast won four medals for Brazil in gymnastics overall, adding to the two she won at the Tokyo Olympics.

Before 2024 came to an end, Andrade penned an emotional note on Instagram, thanking everybody for the support she received. She wrote on her Instagram profile:

"Few days left and the year so many things have happened... sometimes our purpose is balanced in the midst of difficulties and uncertainties. But we always get stronger when we feel that we are with the right people and on the right path, I say feel, because we don't always know if it's right, but we believe in it! It was worth every pain, every tear, sweat, loss (in results).. worth every smile, joy, discovery... The whole walk to get here!"

Andrade further thanked Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles for their gesture after the floor exercise medal ceremony by including it in her post photographs. The Brazilian gymnast further added:

"Gymnastics is my calling, my purpose and my certainty! I sure will be here as long as I last lol..THANK YOU FOR VIBING FOR ME and may our anthem touch more and more in this world!"

Rebeca Andrade won a gold medal in the floor exercise event, two silver medals in the individual all-around and the vault event, and a bronze in the team all-around event at the Paris Olympics.

