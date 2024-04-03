"Can't believe it's already a bestseller" - Aly Raisman on her newly-released book

Aly Raisman released her first book for kids, "From My Head to My Toes," on April 2, 2024.

An Olympian and a mental health advocate, Raisman authored the new book emphasizing multiple subjects, including body autonomy, using the voice, and consent.

The former American gymnast secured six Olympic medals, including three gold, two silver, and a bronze. She clinched a gold medal with the "Fierce Five" and the "Final Five" team during the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics, respectively.

Raisman was one of the many young gymnasts being sexually abused by the United States National Team's doctor, Larry Nassar. After years of voicing her dissent against Nassar and championing mental health, Raisman authored a children's book, along with 'Darkness to Light' and Monique Burr Foundation, to help the children identify signs of potential dangers.

She took to her social media to announce the news to her fans while expressing her disbelief in the book becoming a bestseller and wrote,

"My first children’s book FROM MY HEAD TO MY TOES launched TODAY!!!!! So grateful for this incredible opportunity! I can’t believe it’s already a bestseller. Thank YOU. Wow!!"

Further, during an interview with ABC News, the former Olympian opened up about how writing a book was a different experience than all the advocacy methods she has followed previously.

"It's so interesting, I feel like out of all the advocacy stuff that I have done, I think that this is by far the most enjoyable because it's fun and to be able to have a kids' event in a couple of days and I get to do a reading with kids. It's such a enjoyable and special experience and because I don't have to deeply talk about my own personal experience that I have done so much over the last several years, it's been, I think it was really healing and just a wonderful experience."

"I am a survivor" - Aly Raisman testifies against Larry Nassar

Aly Raisman gives her testimony during a Senate Judiciary hearing about Larry Nassar' investigation of sexual abuse of Olympic gymnasts in Washington, DC.

Aly Raisman, along with other United States National Team gymnasts, including Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, and McKayla Maroney, testified against Larry Nassar on September 15, 2021.

In 2016, Nassar was charged on grounds of sexually abusing 265 young female American gymnasts, including Raisman. During the hearing in the court, Aly Raisman testified against Nassar after courageously reading her statement for more than 13 minutes.

"Larry, you do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force, and you are nothing," Raisman said. "We are here. We have our voices, and we are not going anywhere. I am here to face you, Larry, so you can see I have regained my strength, and that I am no longer a victim. I am a survivor," Raisman said in the court (at 1:15).

Nassar is currently serving his sentence in the federal prison.