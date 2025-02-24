"Can't take that from me"- Usain Bolt gets real about his Olympic and World Championship title as he weighs in on his world record being broken

Usain Bolt opened up about his Olympic and World Championship titles as he expressed his thoughts about his world record in both the 100m and the 200m being broken the future. The Jamaican athlete revealed how he felt about his World record possibly being broken in the future. However, his back to back titles in three consecutive Olympic games will be something that will always be etched in the history of the sport.

The Jamaican athlete currently holds the world record for both the 100m and the 200m that were set in Berlin in 2009. Ever since then, several athletes have tried to get close to Usain Bolt's records, however, no one has been able to break it for over 15 years. Along with the world records, Bolt has 8 Olympic gold medals to his name and dominated the sprint events for three consecutive quadrennial games.

Bolt spoke about the possibility of his records being broken in the future and his legacy in his latest interview with 'Meet the Mitchells'. The Olympic gold medalist revealed that he never really thought about records while competing as his focus was majorly on winning the title as that is something which can never be taken from him. He believes that records will be broken in the future however, it is the legacy of winning titles consistently that lives on.

" You have to have the environment where competition is there. One time ever I thought breaking the world record and it was when I knew that I can break the World record it was actually when I was standing on 9.5s and I was like, you know what this can be broken," he said.

" We never really think about world records. It's not really our thing because I want you to understand World records can go at any time but my Olympic and World Championship title, can't take that from me because this year and that year you were the man. These are the titles, if you tried to grab as many titles as possible nobody can take that from you," he added.

Usain Bolt on the evolution of track with technology

Usain Bolt celebrates at the Olympics - Ian MacNicol Archive - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt spoke about the evolution of track with the rapid advancement in technology in an interview with Olympics.com. The Jamaican athlete revealed that he believed that his world records will definitely be broken in the future with incredible gear that is optimized for the best performance.

Even though the current athletes are getting the advantage of advanced technology, Bolt revealed that it would still take some time and effort before somebody breaks his long standing effort.

"Anything is possible. Track and field is evolving fast with the new spikes, everything changes. It’ll take some work but records are records," he said.

Moreover, he expressed how the new technology will help to push the limits of the sport and it would be a visual spectacle for all the fans.

