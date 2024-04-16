The gymnastics world is celebrating Jordan Chiles today on her 23rd birthday and Simone Biles' sweet wish has caught everyone's attention.

Biles and Chiles have always been the ideal duo in the gymnastics world. This time is no different. Simone Biles took to her social media handle for penning a heartfelt birthday wish for Jordan Chiles.

Biles shared a cute picture of both of them from a training session and portrayed excitement for her 23rd birthday celebration.

"Happy happy birthday. hope your Jordan year is everything you wished for & MORE. Can't wait to celebrate you soon @jordanchiles," Simone Biles wrote.

Simone Biles wishes for Jordan Chiles. (Credit: Instagram)

Jordan Chiles also received a cute birthday wish from her mother Gina Chiles. She shared her wish on her Instagram handle where in one clip Jordan Chiles was seen donning a green hoodie and pants.

"Happy Birthday Chick! Numero #23!! It's your JORDAN YEAR and greatness is in you.. Love you so much!" Gina captioned.

She shared one more picture of Jordan Chile's childhood and added another beautiful caption stating:

"Should have known this little girl would grow up to be EXTRA!!"

The last story of Gina Chiles for her daughter's birthday carried a vibrant picture with an even more vibrant caption.

"Because that... turned into this... And it's soooo you! Stay true to who you are... Be EXTRA. Be AUTHENTIC."

Bonding between Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles

Be it happy times or tough situations, Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles have always been seen standing beside each other like a rock. When Biles pulled out from the Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health, Chiles filled her place and delivered a stellar performance.

Chiles shared a heartfelt post for her best friend Simone Biles. She showcased her love by recollecting the times they have handled things together and also represented gratitude for Biles as well.

"To my best friend, just thinking about everything we have gone through together from us getting mad at each other for no reason to laughing at jokes, to bringing the love of this sport back to me with your help words can't explain how proud I am of you. I LOVE YOU and am literally crying just thinking about everything. WE did this together," the caption read.

This shows nothing but the unadulterated bond that these two rising stars of the gymnastics world. Once Jordan Chiles' mother spoke to the New York Times about Jordan pulling out from her sport. Jordan Chiles confirmed the same too.

"I guess this sport is coming to an end for me because things just aren't working out for me at all whatsoever."

However, Simone Biles was the one to bring the love for gymnastics in Jordan Chiles back.

"I just wanted to finish high school and go off to college. But then I had a talk with Simone," expressed Chiles."

Simone Biles helped Jordan Chiles by asking her to train in her gym itself in Texas. Eventually after training with Biles' coaches Cecile and Laurent Landi, Chiles found her lost love for gymnastics back.

