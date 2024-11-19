“Can’t wait to try”- Suni Lee gushes over Hailey Bieber’s latest Rhode lineup

Suni Lee recently exuded excitement about trying a new product of Hailey Bieber's brand, Rhode. The gymnast is currently in the midst of her off-season and has frequently shared updates about her shenanigans.

Lee wrapped up her 2024 season weeks ago after the Paris Olympics, where she won a total of three medals. The first one was gold, which she won in the team all-around event by scoring 171.296 points, trouncing Italy and Brazil, who claimed second and third place, respectively.

Following this, she earned a bronze medal in the individual all-around event, where she scored 56.465 points, finishing behind Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade. Lee bagged her third medal in the uneven bars, where she finished in third place after earning a score of 14.800 points.

Following the exceptional campaign, Suni Lee is currently enjoying her off-season and has been transparent with her followers about how she is spending her downtime. From attending fashion walks to being selected as the cover athlete for SI Swimsuits, the 24-year-old shared it all.

She has recently shared an image on her Instagram story, which showed the new lineup of Hailey Bieber's Rhode's products. It carried some lip products and also had a cake beside the box. The gymnast was excited to try the products, as she wrote:

"Yummmm😋😋 Can't wait to try❤️ @rhode @haileybieber."

Suni Lee opened up about her interest in the fashion world

Suni Lee spoke about her interest in the fashion industry in a conversation with Glamour magazine, and the Inside Gym has shared her statement on their Instagram handle. They highlighted the fact that the gymnast had designed multiple of her leotards and was recently seen attending fashion shows. They wrote:

"Olympic Champ Suni Lee, who has designed some of the leotards she’s worn in competition through the years, has expressed an interest in a career in the fashion industry on several occasions, including a recent interview with Glamour magazine."

They added:

"She'’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave,” Lee says when asked to describe herself. “But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.” Seems like a perfect fit!"

Suni Lee recently collaborated with her dream brand, Lululemon, and not just this, she was also named one of Glamour's Women of the Year.

