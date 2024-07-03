Athletics Canada has unveiled its team for the Paris Olympics 2024, after the conclusion of trials on June 29. Andre De Grasse, who won the 200m gold at the 2020 Olympics, will lead the field for Canada once again. 200m specialist Aaron Brown has also booked his place in the team; this will be his fourth consecutive Olympics.
De Grasse won the 100m race in 10.20s at the Canada Track and Field Olympic Trials. The 29-year-old has now qualified for his third consecutive Olympic Games. Though he was not part of the 200m competition, De Grasse was given an exemption from the coaches and will be able to defend his Olympic title at the event. He is also a part of the 4x100m relay squad.
The 200m event was won by Aaron Brown at the trials. He won the finals in 20.09s, ahead of Brendon Rodney, who finished second in 20.34s. Brown is also part of the 4x100m relay squad.
Other notable Canadian athletes who qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 include indoor Shot Put world champion Sarah Mitton, 400m hurdles record holder Savannah Sutherland, and 100m record holder Audrey Leduc.
Canada's Track and Field Team for the Paris Olympics 2024
Canada's full squad for Track and Field at Paris Olympics 2024 (Men)
#100m
- Andre De Grasse
- Aaron Brown
- Duan Asemota
#200m
- Aaron Brown
- Andre De Grasse
- Brendon Rodney
#400m
- Christopher Morales Williams
#800m
- Marco Arop
#1500m
- Charles Philbert-Thiboutout
- Kieran Lumb
#5000m
- Muhammad Ahmed
- Bsn Flanagan
- Thomas Fafard
#10,000m
- Mohammad Ahmed
#4x100m relay
- Aaron Brown
- Andre de Grasse
- Brendon Rodney
- Jerome Blake
- Duan Asemota
- Eliezer Adjibi
- Malachi Murray
#20km Race Walk
- Evan Dunfee
#3000m steeplechase
- Jean-Simon Desgagnes
#Decathlon
- Damian Warned
- Pierce LePage
#Hammer Throw
- Ethan Katzberg
- Adam Keenan
- Rowan Hamilton
#Marathon
- Cameron Levins
- Rory Linkletter
Canada's full squad for Track and Field at Paris Olympics 2024 (Women)
#100m
- Audrey Leduc
#200m
- Audrey Leduc
- Jacqueline Madogo
#400m
- Lauren Gale
- Zoe Sherar
#800m
- Jazz Shukla
#1500m
- Lucia Stafford
- Simone Plourde
#5000m
- Regan Yee
#100m hurdles
- Mariam Abdul Rashid
- Michelle Harrison
#400m hurdles
- Savannah Sutherland
#4x100m relay
- Audrey Leduc
- Crystal Emmanuel-Ahye
- Jacqueline Madogo
- Marie-Eloise Leclair
- sade McCreath
#4x400m relay
- Aiyanna Stiverne
- Jasneet Nijjar
- Kyra Constantine
- Lauren Gale
- Madeline Price
- Zoe Sherar
#3000m steeplechase
- Celli McCabe
- Regan Yee
#Hammer Throw
- Camryn Rogers
#Marathon
- Malindi Elmore
#Pole Vault
- Alysha Newman
- Anicka Newell
#Shot Put
- Sarah Mitton