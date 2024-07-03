Athletics Canada has unveiled its team for the Paris Olympics 2024, after the conclusion of trials on June 29. Andre De Grasse, who won the 200m gold at the 2020 Olympics, will lead the field for Canada once again. 200m specialist Aaron Brown has also booked his place in the team; this will be his fourth consecutive Olympics.

De Grasse won the 100m race in 10.20s at the Canada Track and Field Olympic Trials. The 29-year-old has now qualified for his third consecutive Olympic Games. Though he was not part of the 200m competition, De Grasse was given an exemption from the coaches and will be able to defend his Olympic title at the event. He is also a part of the 4x100m relay squad.

The 200m event was won by Aaron Brown at the trials. He won the finals in 20.09s, ahead of Brendon Rodney, who finished second in 20.34s. Brown is also part of the 4x100m relay squad.

Other notable Canadian athletes who qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 include indoor Shot Put world champion Sarah Mitton, 400m hurdles record holder Savannah Sutherland, and 100m record holder Audrey Leduc.

Canada's Track and Field Team for the Paris Olympics 2024

Canada won six Track and Field medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (IMAGE: GETTY)

Canada's full squad for Track and Field at Paris Olympics 2024 (Men)

#100m

Andre De Grasse

Aaron Brown

Duan Asemota

#200m

Aaron Brown

Andre De Grasse

Brendon Rodney

#400m

Christopher Morales Williams

#800m

Marco Arop

#1500m

Charles Philbert-Thiboutout

Kieran Lumb

#5000m

Muhammad Ahmed

Bsn Flanagan

Thomas Fafard

#10,000m

Mohammad Ahmed

#4x100m relay

Aaron Brown

Andre de Grasse

Brendon Rodney

Jerome Blake

Duan Asemota

Eliezer Adjibi

Malachi Murray

#20km Race Walk

Evan Dunfee

#3000m steeplechase

Jean-Simon Desgagnes

#Decathlon

Damian Warned

Pierce LePage

#Hammer Throw

Ethan Katzberg

Adam Keenan

Rowan Hamilton

#Marathon

Cameron Levins

Rory Linkletter

Canada's full squad for Track and Field at Paris Olympics 2024 (Women)

#100m

Audrey Leduc

#200m

Audrey Leduc

Jacqueline Madogo

#400m

Lauren Gale

Zoe Sherar

#800m

Jazz Shukla

#1500m

Lucia Stafford

Simone Plourde

#5000m

Regan Yee

#100m hurdles

Mariam Abdul Rashid

Michelle Harrison

#400m hurdles

Savannah Sutherland

#4x100m relay

Audrey Leduc

Crystal Emmanuel-Ahye

Jacqueline Madogo

Marie-Eloise Leclair

sade McCreath

#4x400m relay

Aiyanna Stiverne

Jasneet Nijjar

Kyra Constantine

Lauren Gale

Madeline Price

Zoe Sherar

#3000m steeplechase

Celli McCabe

Regan Yee

#Hammer Throw

Camryn Rogers

#Marathon

Malindi Elmore

#Pole Vault

Alysha Newman

Anicka Newell

#Shot Put

Sarah Mitton

