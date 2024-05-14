Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 Day 1 Results: Summer McIntosh confirms ticket to Paris after clocking world lead in 400m freestyle

The first day of the Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials concluded, and the first couple of swimmers going to the Games have nearly been finalized. While the official team will only be announced at the end of the competition, Summer McIntosh, Maggie McNeil, and Mary-Sophie Harvey have all but booked their tickets to Paris.

The first swimmer to qualify for the Games on Monday at the Canadian Swim Trials was teen sensation McIntosh. After placing fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, the 17-year-old will now get a chance to finish on the podium in Paris after a dominant display at the trials.

Competing in the 400m freestyle, the Canadian clocked a 3.59.06, putting her nearly ten seconds ahead of the return of the field and eight seconds below the Olympic qualification mark.

Meanwhile, both Maggie McNeil and Mary-Sophie Harvey achieved the Olympic qualification time in the women's 100m butterfly. Mcneil clocked a 56.61 for the win, while Harvey was second with a 57.41.

Bronze medalist Rebecca Smith also dipped below the OQ mark, but won't be going to the Games in the 100m fly since each country is allowed only two representatives in one event.

On the mean end of things at the Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials, Alexander Axon topped the 400m freestyle, while Finlay Cox was first in the 100m breaststroke. However, both missed the Olympic qualification marks. Cox still has the opportunity to make the team in the medley relays.

Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials: Full day one results

Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials Men's 400m Freestyle A Finals

Alexander Axon - 3:50.10 Eric Brown - 3:52.27 Jeremy Bagshaw - 3:52.87 Ethan Ekk - 3:53.85 Timothe Barbeau - 3:55.32 Jordi Vilchez - 3:56.00 Nathan Versluys - 3:56.74 Zachary Parise - 3:56.91 Sebastian Paulins - 3:57.04 Edouard Duffy - 4:01.51

Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials Women's 400m Freestyle A Finals

Summer McIntosh - 3:59.06 Julie Brousseau - 4:08.12 Julia Strojnowska - 4:11.08 Ella Cosgrove - 4:12.16 Megan Willar - 4:14.36 Kathryn Hazle - 4:14.68 Mabel Zavaros - 4:15.97 Laila Oravsky - 4:17.90 Maxine Clark - 4:18.67 Tori Meklensek - 4:23.49

Candian Swimming Olympic Trials Women's 100m Butterfly A Finals

Margaret McNeil - 56.61 Mary-Sophie Harvey - 57.31 Rebeca Smith - 57.89 Danielle Hanus - 58.87 Katherine Savard - 58.93 Leilani Fack - 59.44 Kamrun Cannings/ Ashlyn Massey - 1:00.05 Genevieve Sasseville - 1:00.58 Katie Forrester - 1:00.60

Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials Men's 100m Breaststroke

Finlay Cox -1:00.66 Apollo Hess - 1:00.99 Brayden Taivassalo - 1:01.10 Gabe Mastromatteo - 1:01.40 Oliver Dawson - 1:01.47 Justice Migneault - 1:01.75 Luca Chiandussi - 1:02.54 Justin Lisoway - 1:03.37 Christophe Raymond - 1:03.38 Brodie Khajuria - 1:03.55