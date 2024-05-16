Canadian Swimming Trials 2024 Day 3 Results: Sebastien Massabie breaks own record to create new Canadian Record

The Canadian Swimming Trials commenced on May 13, 2024, and will continue till May 19, 2024. It is being held at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, Ontario. The top-notch Canadian swimmers are vying for a spot to compete in the Paris Olympics at this competition. In the first three days of the event, the swimmers delivered remarkable performances.

After the elite performance of Summer McIntosh on Day 1, Day 3 of the competition was reigned by some of the ideal swimmers like Sebastien Massabie, Kylie Masse, and more.

Massabie competed in the Men's 150m Para, however, he was competing alone in a small field. His only motive while racing was to surpass his own Canadian record and he did it gracefully. Shattering his old record of 3:04.27, Massabie clocked a new record of 3:00.34.

Kylie Masse also delivered a dominant performance in the women's 100m backstroke. She topped the event by scoring 58.27 and left behind Ingrid Wilm at the time of 1:00.52. The timing clocked by Masse in her prelims took her to the fourth from sixth position in the World Rankings.

Summer McIntosh was supposed to compete in the women's 100m backstroke initially, however, she withdrew her name from the event.

All the other events, Para 400 Freestyle, Open 200 Freestyle, Open 1500m, and others also delivered some victorious performances. The results for all the events of Day 3 have been released.

Sebastian Massabie shatters own national record on Day 3 at the Canadian Swimming Trials

Here are the top performances of all the events of Day 3 by some of the top-notch swimmers at the Canadian Swimming Trials 2024.

Women's 400 Para Freestyle

Aurelie Rivard - 4:33.64 - 964 points Sabrina Duchesene - 5:24.68 - 896 points

Men's 400 Para Freestyle

Reid Maxwell - 4:28.20 - 1008 points Philippe Vachon - 4:40.88 - 894 points Zach Zona - 4:43.53 - 873 points

Men's 200m Freestyle

Alexander Axon - 1:47.56 Patrick Hussey - 1:47.78 Lorne Wigginton - 1:48.93 Jeremy Bahshaw - 1:48.49 Antoine Sauve - 1:48.53 Filip Senc-Samardzic - 1:48.70 Ethan Ekk - 1:49.20 Jordi Vilchez - 1:49.67 Tristan Jankovics - 1:49.79 Laon Kim - 1:49.98

Women's 100m Backstroke

Kylie Masse - 57.94 Ingrid Wilm - 59.31 Taylor Ruck - 59.78 Regan Rathwell - 1:00.23 Madison Kryger - 1:00.73 Ashley McMillan - 1:01.16 Daniell Hanus - 1:01.20 Delia Loyd - 1:01.36 Reina Liu - 1:01.50 Madelyn Gatrall - 1:01.60

Men's 200 Breaststroke

Oliver Dawson - 2:12.42 Brayden Taivassalo - 2:12.83 Justice Migneault - 2:13.52 Kiet Kong - 2:15.94 Sinan Onur - 2:16.44 Gabe Mastromatteo - 2:16.56 Tanner Cole - 2:17.16 Nathan Thomas - 2:17.54 Justin Jung - 2:17.82 Jacob Gallant - 2:19.99

Women 1500 Freestyle

Emma Finlin - 16:28.15 Julia Strojnowska - 16:42.99 Peyton Leigh - 16:59.05 Laila Oravsky - 17:07.30 Taira Vroom - 17:08.86 Tori Meklensek - 17:15.20 Mariana Cabezas Garzon - 17:21.06 Huini XU - 17:22.98 Michelle Zeng - 17:26.37 Elleigh Wise - 17:28.11

Men's 150 Medley

Sebastian Massabie - 3:00.75