"Cancer picked the wrong girl" - 20-year-old swimmer Grace Shaw on being diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Liberty University swimmer Grace Shaw was recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The Liberty Flames sophomore turned 20 on March 11, 2024. The swimmer experienced constant fatigue and abnormal blood work a day after her birthday. She consulted the doctors who discovered a lump on her neck and scheduled a stat ultrasound and CT scan.

Several lymph nodes were discovered in her body. Two days later, on March 22, 2024, she proceeded with a lymph node biopsy and a PET scan when the medical personnel detected Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Shaw took to social media to inform her fans about her health issue and wrote an inspiring message.

"I am confident that this is just a chapter in my life, not the whole story," Shaw wrote. "I’m at peace in knowing that this was no surprise to God and he will give me the strength that will help me overcome this. God is good all the time, through every trial and every triumph and I strongly believe that even in the darkest of valleys, there is always a reason to smile. I can’t wait to be back and continuing working towards all the goals I have set in and out of the pool when this is said and done.

"Cancer picked the wrong girl, now time to show cancer who’s boss," she added.

Impressed by her resilience, former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines expressed her support and encouragement in the comments section and wrote,

"Wow....so many prayers sent your way. 🤍 you're beautiful, strong, and resilient. You've got this!!!!!!"

Grace Shaw's sister, Abbie, a senior competitor for the Liberty Flames, also extended her love and support as she wrote:

"You are so incredible. I’m so proud of you and the amazing person you are🤍 the Lord is working through you in some big ways. Time to kick some cancer butt!!!!"

Grace Shaw competed at the ASUN Championships two weeks before the diagnosis

Grace Shaw competed at the Atlantic Sun Conference only two weeks before she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

She was placed 16th in the 1650 freestyle event after clocking 17:46.39. She finished in 19th and 18th place in the 200 and 500 freestyle events after registering 1:53.53 and 5:05.67, respectively.

Shaw recorded her personal best of 10:09.58 in the 1000 freestyle event as a freshman in the 2022-23 season. She and her sister became the first pair of sisters to secure victories at the same meet in program history after Grace Shaw secured a win in the 1000 free, and Abbie in the 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke in the season-opening meet in 2023 at Campbell.