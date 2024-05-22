"Cannot wait to see you in the Olympics"- Fans React to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s heartwarming message following the USATF Grand Prix Victory

Athletic fans recently reacted to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's heartwarming message following her victory at the 2024 USATF LA Grand Prix. The event was held at the UCLA Drake Stadium in Los Angeles, California on May 17 and 18, 2024.

She secured the top position in the women's 200m event after recording her personal best time of 22.07, leaving behind fellow American sprinters Abby Steiner and Brittany Brown, who registered 22.32 and 22.35 seconds, respectively.

After withdrawing from the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest due to a knee injury, she returned to the track during the 2024 Olympic season at the St Mac Relays. Following her victory in LA, she shared a heartwarming message with the fans, expressing her love for the sport, stating it as the "most joyful experience" and expressing her gratitude towards God.

Fans were delighted to watch the American sprinter make her return and clinch a victory, and expressed their admiration. One of them wrote,

"Woman of God❤️❤️🙌"

Other fan expressed their desire to witness McLaughlin's exceptional skills in Paris and wrote,

"I cannot wait to see you in the Olympics Sydney."

A fan stated that watching the American compete was a "joy" while regarding her as an inspiration.

"You’re a joy to watch and an inspiration."

Another fan admired her sprinting form and wrote,

"Glad to see you back doing what you love lady of God, your form is just amazing may God bless. Your journey and I like your book 👍"

Here are a few other reactions:

You’re incredible, so happy for this next step in your journey. Prayers always!!!

Always love watching you run and give glory to God."

"Sydney is one of a kind❤️🔥"

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on achieving two Olympic gold medals

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone secured two gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She clinched the gold medal in the 400m hurdles, clocking a world record.

Further, she also clinched a gold medal in the 4x400m relay along with the team. During a post-race interview at the USATF Grand Prix, when asked if she is aiming for two gold medals in Paris, she stated that it was a possibility for the future. Moreover, she opened up about her goal of recovering from the injury this season.

"That's definitely a possibility in the future but just wanting to come back last year, stick to one event, and try to do the best I can, be healthy, which we are, and I'm very happy about."

Sydney McLaughlin will be seen competing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials to be held in June in Eugene, Oregon.