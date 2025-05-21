  • home icon
  Captured by Simone Biles' sister, Aly Raisman shines in floral-patterned outfit

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Modified May 21, 2025 16:43 GMT
Olympics Day 11 - Gymnastics - Artistic - Source: Getty
Aly Raisman shared a carousel of photos online - Source: Getty

Simone Biles' sister Adria shared her reaction to retired gymnast Aly Raisman sharing a throwback post online. Raisman mentioned that Adria took the photos, which featured Raisman in a skirt that had flowers decorated on it. Raisman, a two-time Olympian, also shares a close relationship with Simone Biles, with whom she was a teammate while competing.

Aly Raisman first made her senior international debut in 2010, winning a silver medal as part of Team USA at the World Championships. Raisman dominated the international stage, eventually earning three Olympic gold, two silver, and one bronze medal. She retired from competitive gymnastics in 2020, participating in broadcasting and commentary for ESPN as well as becoming an ambassador at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a post shared on Instagram, Raisman shared a carousel of photos and mentioned that Adria Biles had taken the photos.

"throwback 💙 photos by @adria_biles 🌸💐🌺,"
Adria commented on the post, writing:

"stunningggg"
Still taken from Raisman&#039;s Instagram (Source: @alyraisman/Instagram)
Still taken from Raisman's Instagram (Source: @alyraisman/Instagram)

Adria Biles was also a gymnast like her sister, and practiced the sport for a decade before announcing her retirement in 2016.

Aly Raisman on making her broadcasting debut with ESPN

Aly Raisman at the 2025 Time100 Gala - Source: Getty
Aly Raisman at the 2025 Time100 Gala - Source: Getty

Olympic champion Aly Raisman previously revealed her thoughts on making her broadcasting and commentary debut with ESPN at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships last year. Raisman, who retired from competitive gymnastics in 2020, has been involved in several fields since then.

In an interview with USA Today, Raisman revealed her thoughts on making her commentary debut.

"Being able to commentate for the first time was a really special experience. I think I surprised myself with how much I loved and enjoyed it. It has been almost seven and a half years since I last competed, so I think it took me that much time to be able to have the courage to try it, because it's a totally different thing than I've ever done before," said Raisman.
"I didn't get to compete in NCAA gymnastics, but what I love about it is how much fun all the gymnasts have. It's really centered around being teammates and building each other up. The coaches and gymnasts were just so supportive and excited for me, too. Some of them DM'd me after I commentated their meet and they said I did a good job, which meant a lot because I was once in their shoes."

Aly Raisman also released a children's book called ‘From My Head to My Toes’, which is said to be "a joyful ode to loving and caring for our bodies" according to the publishers, Macmillan.

