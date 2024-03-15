Carissa Moore book: Everything to know about Olympic gold medal-winning surfer's book regarding Hawaii

2020 Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore announced her upcoming book, "Hawaii Gold: A Celebration of Surfing," on her social media handle. The publication unfolds the Olympian's journey in surfing and her experience as an activist.

The book will be made available to the fans in April and is co-authored by Tom Pohaku Stone and Don Vu (editor). It will be published by the Rizzoli publishers. Moore took to her Instagram to express her excitement about the book. She wrote:

"I am super excited to finally share my new book “Hawaii Gold: A Celebration of Surfing” - coming out this April and available for preorder now! This has been over a year project with @rizzolibooks @dunevu @martynka_martynka @saturday and I couldn’t be more proud of how it turned out."

Carissa Moore further thanked all the contributors, photographers, and the publishing house of the project.

"Big mahalo to all of the contributors and photographers for being part of this very special project and to @rizzolibooks for making it happen. Shout out to my friend @tallteef for the cover shot 🫶🏻 It is important to me to pay it forward so my portion of the book will be going towards @moorealoha and our efforts to empower our next generation of fearless leaders. Link in my bio 🥰"

Besides her story, Moore has also invited other surfers from Hawaii to share their stories in the book. The major aim of this publication is to thank her home state Hawaii and its people.

Carissa Moore announces her retirement plans after the 2024 Paris Olympics

Five-time World Surf League winner Carissa Moore has announced her decision to retire from the sport after the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics. This decision is a result of the surfer's wish to start a family with her husband Luke Untermann.

Additionally, various other physical and mental challenges have also tempted the Hawaiian native to arrive at this decision. Speaking to The New York Times, Moore said:

"All those wins, the competitive part that’s so much of my identity, I'm taking that away, and I'm facing myself this year. And that’s scary. Like, who am I? Am I going to be OK? Will I be able to love myself and think I'm worthy without this?"

In a career revolving around more than a decade, Moore has not only achieved personal accolades but also massively impacted the sport of surfing. This shocking news of her retirement has taken fans by storm.