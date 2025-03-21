Carter Starocci achieves a new milestone as he continues dominance in NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025

American wrestler Carter Starocci reached another milestone at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025. The Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler achieved the 100th win of his collegiate career.

Ad

The Instagram page of NCAA wrestling posted a clip of Starocci's famous win against Caden Rogers of the Lehigh Wrestling team by a technical fall score of 18-2. The post was captioned:

"Somethin’ about Starocci 💥 An 18-2 tech fall over (32) Caden Rogers secures Starocci’s 100th career win. #NCAAWrestling"

Ad

Trending

Starocci is aiming for a fifth consecutive title at the NCAA Championships, and he has begun on a solid note by winning two of the minimum five bouts required for the championship title in the 184lb category. A few days before the Championships, the 24-year-old sent a strong message through his X account, writing:

"It’s time to re write the history books. I never go after records. But they seem to always come after me. I will etch my name in the FOREVER stone once again this weekend."

Ad

Carter Starocci has never lost the NCAA title since his debut in 2021. A few weeks ago, he won the Big Ten Championships after missing out on the 2024 edition due to an injury.

Carter Starocci reveals the reason for his return to win a fifth NCAA title

Carter Starocci talks about the reason why he came back for another attempt at the NCAA Championships [Image Source: Getty]

Carter Starocci is playing for the final time as a collegiate wrestler for the Penn State Nittany Lions at the NCAA Championships. The 24-year-old wrestler shared why he returned for one final attempt at winning the Championship title.

Ad

In a press conference organized by USA Wrestling ahead of the championships, Starocci remarked [5:23 onwards]:

"For me, it's never really about the tournament or just year after year. I just really love dominating, and that's kind of a big reason why I chose to come back this year was, obviously last year I was dealing with the injury and things like that, and it just, it wasn't the way I wanted to finish up and so now, I'm looking to finish this thing off the way I intended to healthy in style and dominant.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter Starocci was given an extra year of eligibility. He aims to end his collegiate wrestling career with a bang by winning a fifth consecutive gold medal at the NCAA Wrestling Championships 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback