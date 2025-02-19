Carter Starocci issues strong-worded message as Penn State breaks Iowa's record of most consecutive Big Ten wins

Carter Starocci issued a strong-worded message following Penn State's historic 70th consecutive dual win in the Big Ten Championships against Ohio State. This win broke the Iowa Hawkeyes record for most consecutive wins of 69, which they achieved from 2007-11.

Ad

The Nittany Lions are undefeated so far this season and took on Illinois and Ohio over the weekend to register their 69th and 70th consecutive victories, which are part of a streak dating back to 2020.

Starocci defeated Ryder Rogotzke by a 22-7 tech fall in the Ohio State dual before dominating Ohio State's Edmond Ruth for his 95th career victory. Following the double win, the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram:

"I be talking 💩 because I can," he said

Ad

Trending

Ad

Like the Nittany Lions, Starocci is also undefeated this season as he eyes a record fifth consecutive national title. He has only lost a total of four duals in his entire collegiate wrestling career, and two of those loses were medical forfeits from last year’s Big Ten Championships.

Starocci won the NCAA Championships last year, and despite already being one of the greatest wrestlers in college history, he decided to return for a fifth year.

Ad

No wrestler in history has won more than five national titles, and if Starocci does make it next month in Philadelphia, he could make a case for being the greatest college wrestler ever.

"Part of the reason why I came back is because I love the sport so much" - Carter Starocci

Carter Starocci in action during the NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

Speaking in an interview with Starocci told Shane Sparks of the Big Ten Network after Friday’s dual meet win over Ohio State, Carter Starocci spoke about his love for the sport and how wrestling meant so much more to him than other athletes.

Ad

“When I think about it, I mean, I know we’re out there just wrestling, things like that but for me, I mean, I’m going in a battle and I’m willing to die out there," he said

The 23-year-old also said that part of the reason he returned for a fifth year with Penn State was because of his love for the sport.

Ad

"I mean it's fun honestly, I hadn't really thought about it too much but just because I'm in the moment right now...it goes by quick I can tell you that and so I guess for me it's honestly just keep focusing on getting better and things like that and just keep getting positions because I mean, I love wrestling and that's part of the reason why I came back is because I love the sport so much," Carter Starocci said about his fifth year with Nittany Lions

Starocci failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics last year after forfeiting himself during the trials. He had earlier registered a win over Pat Downey but lost to Trent Hilday in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback