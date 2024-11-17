Carter Starocci kicks off final season with statement win at the NWCA All-Star Wrestling Classic

Carter Starocci has kicked off his final season at Penn State with a resounding victory at the NWCA All-Star Wrestling Classic. He scored a sudden takedown in overtime to defeat defending 184-pound champion Parker Keckeisen on Saturday, November 16.

Starocci has won the NCAA Championships for four straight years from 2021 to 2024 in the 174 lbs category. He was hoping to qualify for the Paris Olympics but was eliminated after losing to Trent Hidlay.

The 23-year-old announced his return to Penn State for his fifth and final year as he looks to become the first wrestler to win five NCAA titles.

While Starocci has moved a weight class up to 184 lbs for his final season, the four-time NCAA champion has started with a statement victory.

The Penn State wrestler controlled the tie in the first round but didn't commit to any attack. He escaped in seven seconds to score a point at the start of the second round before fighting off an attack from Keckeisen. The defending 184 lbs champion tied the scores with an escape in the third round before Starocci landed a clear shot and converted it to a takedown to seal the match.

“If that match happens again, just make sure I’m ready to go put some more points on the board. Obviously I felt like I controlled the match and things like that, but it’s all good,” Starocci said after the victory (via Nittany Sports)

Keckeisen was unbeaten (31-0) on his way to the NCAA title last season, and although the match won't count toward official records, Starocci has got the upper hand over the Northern Iowa star as they prepare to battle out in 2024-25 season.

"Not just showing up for another season" - Carter Starocci sends strong message ahead of final season with Penn State

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Carter Starocci wins 174 lbs (Source: Getty)

Carter Starocci shared a motivational message on his Instagram handle last week and explained what it takes to achieve greatness in a sport like wrestling.

"Art is never finished, only abandoned. That’s how I see it. Every day, I’m sharpening my craft, working on my masterpiece—one rep, one practice, one match at a time. People talk about greatness like it happens overnight, but the real ones know it’s built in the everyday. Which prepares for the moments of the unknown—and you push through anyway," Carter Starocci said

The 23-year-old added that he wasn't just coming out to compete in the fifth season but was putting in the work to achieve greatness.

"I’m not just showing up for another season; I’m putting in work that most won’t see and even fewer will do. When you love something, you are willing to give it all for it. Instead of working overtime, I work all the time," he added

Starocci will only have the fifth NCAA title in his eyes, and it surely is the one that makes him an all-time college wrestling great.

