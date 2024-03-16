Carter Starocci records: Know about the NCAA Champion's stellar performances as he eyes fourth NCAA Title

Carter Starocci is aiming to secure his fourth NCAA title, a feat accomplished by only four wrestlers so far in NCAA history. Starocci has announced his comeback and intends to add Kansas City to his list of achievements.

Penn State wrestling star Carter Starocci had won three NCAA championships and was a beacon of hope for the Penn State Wrestling Team. He has won a lot of competitions starting from three times All American, three times NCAA champion, two times Big Tens champion, and the list goes on.

Starocci, the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 174 pounds, was injured in a dominating Senior Day win over Edinboro, putting an end to his 64-match win streak.

The Injured Penn State wrestling champion is now recovered from his injury and is ready to dominate the upcoming NCAA Championship as previously stated. He is eyeing on securing his fourth NCAA title. The NCAA Wrestling Championship 2024 is set to be held from March 21 to March 23 in Kansas City.

Irrespective of his surprisingly low seed in the 174-pound bracket Carter Starocci will begin his wrestling at the NCAA in Kansas City next Thursday.

During an interview with State College, Starocci discussed his preparation for the NCAA championship, saying:

“Don’t even have me seeded. Just have me wrestle every single kid in the bracket one by one and I’ll take them all out inside three days. That’s the same plan. I think it’s more enjoyable this way."

"He even provided an update about his excellent health status after the injury, by saying:

“I’m like fully healthy. I can do everything right now," he said. I think me being a competitor and who I am, I just want to take all those guys out and keep sending messages. ... I just truly enjoy really beating on guys. I can’t do this forever, so as I’m doing it, I want to make sure I take everybody out and do it again and again”.

Carter Starocci eyeing NCAA title after Big ten triumph

A leg injury on 25th February left American wrestler Carter Starocci, seeded 9th at the NCAA tournament, with many uncertainties regarding his sports career. Starocci stepped forward and surprised the fans with his big revelation. He posted on his X account and solidified his plans by stating:

“Big ten title is cool, but the NCAA title is cooler. Next Chapter: Kansas City”

The wrestler, despite having an injured leg, moved up to the 174-pound weight class. This decision was welcomed by both his fans and competitors in this wrestling category.

In an interview with State College, he added:

“I'm ready to cut every one of these dudes' throats off. So it's going to be business. ... I don't think it will be a different Carter Starocci. It will be a better Carter Starocci,"

The wrestling team from Penn State won the Big Ten Championship this weekend, marking their second consecutive title victory. Now, Starocci has revealed his comeback plans, so fans are expecting to see an even more determined and stronger wrestling performance from the Penn State team.