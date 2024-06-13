Lia Thomas asked other transgender athletes to stand by their rights in solidarity after she lost a battle with the World Aquatics. The CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) refused to consider her plea to overturn the WA policies, which ban transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.

In 2019, Thomas, 25, competing for the University of Pennsylvania, started undergoing hormone replacement therapy, which culminated when she met the NCAA hormone therapy criteria to compete in the women's team in 2021. The same year, Thomas recorded her personal best in 50 free and near personal best in 100 free.

She became the first transgender swimmer to win the 500-yard freestyle event at the 2022 NCAA Division 1, edging out Emma Weyant by a huge margin.

In the 200-yard NCAA freestyle championship in 2022, Thomas faced University of Kentucky athlete Riley Gaines and tied for fifth place with her. A debate sparked when the latter was denied the position. Earlier the same year, she was titled by Sports Illustrated as "the most controversial athlete in America".

In pursuit of podiums at the Paris Olympics, Lia Thomas filed a suit to overturn a set of policies laid out by World Aquatics in 2022, which rules transgender athletes, who have undergone 'any part of male puberty', out from the women's elite races.

The CAS, disregarding the plea, issued a 24-page verdict which says:

"The Panel notes that the Athlete did not apply for – let alone was granted – the right to participate in ‘Elite Events’ within the meaning of the USA Swimming Policy."

In response, Thomas called upon her fellow transgender athletes to stand up for their rights. She was disappointed with the decision and talked about being deprived of athletic opportunities.

"Blanket bans preventing trans women from competing are discriminatory and deprive us of valuable athletic opportunities that are central to our identities. The CAS decision should be seen as a call to action to all trans women athletes to continue to fight for our dignity and human rights," she said (via Newsweek).

Lia Thomas claims that she "transitioned to be happy" & doesn't intend to have an advantage

Since her highest NCAA title achievement in 2022, Lia Thomas has been at the mouth of backlash from the community rallying to fight for women's rights. In an interview with ESPN in 2022, the 25-year-old said that trans women don't threaten cisgender women since they are a minority.

She further talked about her intention of feeling comfortable in her own body with the transition, which in no way poses a threat:

"The biggest misconception, I think, is the reason I transitioned. People will say, 'Oh, she just transitioned so she would have an advantage, so she could win.' I transitioned to be happy, to be true to myself."