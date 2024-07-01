"Casually breaking world record in Olympic Trials" - Fans react as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stuns with an impressive 50.65s in the 400mH finals 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone put forth an incredible performance yet again in the finals of the 400m hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. She stormed the distance in 50.65s on the last day of the event, breaking her own previously set world record by 0.03s.

The American built a strong momentum right from the beginning of the race and maintained her lead till the end, gaining automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She dominated the run by winning with a lead of almost two seconds. Anna Crockell and Jasmine Jones took the second and third positions, respectively.

McLaughlin-Levrone has been in peak form since her 2024 season began. She skipped the entire indoor season of the Olympic year to recover from a knee injury, but remains unbeaten in all the events she has competed in since her season debut.

Fans were ecstatic after McLaughlin-Levrone's world-record run and expressed their excitement on social media. Here are a few such reactions from X:

"Casually breaking world record in Olympic Trials"

"She should set a world record for how many world record resets she can get"

"This was the perfect exclamation mark on top of a day of track & field that was about as close to perfect as you can get. Best team in the world. #TrackFieldTrials24"

"Imagine being the best person on planet Earth at something. Over and over and over again. Only beating yourself, year after year. The GOAT," a fan tweeted.

"She’s truly GOATED another world record! That’s what like the 3rd time! She’s in a lane of her own! And shout out to Anna Cockrell in 2nd, a power house in her own right," another wrote.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on breaking the 50-second barrier in the 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about the possiblity of breaking the 50-second barrier in a post race interview at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

The American star athlete also said that she was eager to witness how the season unfolds for her.

"I mean, I would love to dip under 50 at some point. I don't know if that's this year or next year, whatever, but just always chipping away, seeing what's possible," she stated.

McLaughlin-Levrone will be in action at the 2024 Paris Olympics and face fierce competition from Dutch athlete Femke Bol and others as she defends her 400m hurdle title.