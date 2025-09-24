"Charlie Kirk wasn't murdered for his political views"- Riley Gaines takes a dig at criticism over the display of Christianity at memorial service

Riley Gaines took a jibe at the criticism over the display of Christianity at one of the memorial services held for Charlie Kirk. Kirk was an author and the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a non-profit youth organization that promoted conservative politics.Gaines shared a video of former CNN host Don Lemon on her X account [formerly Twitter], who called out the display of Christianity at the memorial service held for Charlie Kirk a couple of days ago. Lemon not only termed it 'immoral', but also made a bizarre reference to racism in his rant against Charlie Kirk.Gaines responded to the same by writing on her X account,&quot;Charlie wasn't murdered for his political views. He was murdered for his faith.&quot;A few days ago, when Democrat representative Ilhan Omar tried to explain why she refused to support the resolution passed by the US Senate over the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the swimmer turned social activist responded by writing on her X account,&quot;You're wrong. You WILL be judged, @IlhanMN. I pray for your salvation.&quot;Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_LINKYou're wrong. You WILL be judged, @IlhanMN. I pray for your salvationCharlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10. The writer cum political activist was delivering a lecture at the Utah Valley University.When Riley Gaines sent a strong worded message after the death of Charlie KirkRiley Gaines sends a powerful message after the death of Charlie Kirk [Image Source : Getty]Riley Gaines previously sent out a strong-worded message after the death of Charlie Kirk. In a podcast session for the Outkick channel, Gaines questioned the future of the USA as she remarked,&quot;Where do we go from here? I ask that genuinely. It's not a rhetorical question. I genuinely ask. Our society is so, so, so sick and so broken. The truth is so hated. They've proven that they will kill you for disagreeing with them politically. And that's precisely what has happened here to Charlie Kirk. He was killed. They killed a man, again, a father, a husband, a Christian. They did this to him because they disagreed with him politically.&quot; (via OutKick podcast)Gaines had also expressed her condemnation of Charlie Kirk's assassination, once President Trump confirmed on his social media platform, i.e., Truth Social. She wrote in her Instagram post,&quot;I'm so sick,&quot; she wrote. &quot;Literal disbelief. We have a sickness in our society. The truth is so hated. Stop what you're doing and say a prayer to the Most High for Charlie Kirk and his family.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRiley Gaines had supported Charlie Kirk for multiple causes. She had also joined him at the San Francisco State University as a part of 'The American Comeback Tour' held in May 2025.