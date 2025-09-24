  • home icon
  • "Charlie Kirk wasn't murdered for his political views"- Riley Gaines takes a dig at criticism over the display of Christianity at memorial service

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 24, 2025 03:35 GMT
Riley Gaines takes a jibe at criticism over the display of Christianity in Charlie Kirk
Riley Gaines takes a jibe at criticism over the display of Christianity in Charlie Kirk's memorial service

Riley Gaines took a jibe at the criticism over the display of Christianity at one of the memorial services held for Charlie Kirk. Kirk was an author and the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a non-profit youth organization that promoted conservative politics.

Gaines shared a video of former CNN host Don Lemon on her X account [formerly Twitter], who called out the display of Christianity at the memorial service held for Charlie Kirk a couple of days ago. Lemon not only termed it 'immoral', but also made a bizarre reference to racism in his rant against Charlie Kirk.

Gaines responded to the same by writing on her X account,

"Charlie wasn't murdered for his political views. He was murdered for his faith."
A few days ago, when Democrat representative Ilhan Omar tried to explain why she refused to support the resolution passed by the US Senate over the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the swimmer turned social activist responded by writing on her X account,

"You're wrong. You WILL be judged, @IlhanMN. I pray for your salvation."
Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10. The writer cum political activist was delivering a lecture at the Utah Valley University.

When Riley Gaines sent a strong worded message after the death of Charlie Kirk

Riley Gaines sends a powerful message after the death of Charlie Kirk
Riley Gaines sends a powerful message after the death of Charlie Kirk [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously sent out a strong-worded message after the death of Charlie Kirk. In a podcast session for the Outkick channel, Gaines questioned the future of the USA as she remarked,

"Where do we go from here? I ask that genuinely. It's not a rhetorical question. I genuinely ask. Our society is so, so, so sick and so broken. The truth is so hated. They've proven that they will kill you for disagreeing with them politically. And that's precisely what has happened here to Charlie Kirk. He was killed. They killed a man, again, a father, a husband, a Christian. They did this to him because they disagreed with him politically." (via OutKick podcast)
Gaines had also expressed her condemnation of Charlie Kirk's assassination, once President Trump confirmed on his social media platform, i.e., Truth Social. She wrote in her Instagram post,

"I'm so sick," she wrote. "Literal disbelief. We have a sickness in our society. The truth is so hated. Stop what you're doing and say a prayer to the Most High for Charlie Kirk and his family."
Riley Gaines had supported Charlie Kirk for multiple causes. She had also joined him at the San Francisco State University as a part of 'The American Comeback Tour' held in May 2025.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Edited by Animesh Pandey
