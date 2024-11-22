"Childish Gambino walked up to me” - Stephen Nedoroscik explains how his popularity changed overnight after Paris Olympics exploits

Stephen Nedoroscik recalled meeting US rapper Childish Gambino when the latter approached him and asked whether he was the 'guy from the Olympics'. He also shared that he found it 'insane' to learn how famous he had become at the Paris Games.

Stephen Nedoroscik competed at the 2021 US Olympic trials but an uncharacteristic fall compelled him to sit out of the finals. The same year, Nedoroscik soared to the pommel horse victory at the World Championships and continued his momentum at the Paris Games in 2024.

The 25-year-old contributed scores to the team's bronze finish and clinched his first individual bronze in the pommel horse. Besides showing his gymnastic skills on the mat, Nedoroscik won hearts with his calm demeanor, for tilting his head and seemingly napping before his event and solving Rubik's cube like a professional.

Having turned into a global sensation overnight, the Florida native often gets recognized when he steps outside. In a conversation with The Squeeze podcast hosts, Stephen Nedoroscik shared how even Donald Glover, popular by his musical name Childish Gambino approached him, identifying him as the viral Olympian.

"I'll go outside sometimes and people are just like, 'Hey dude I loved watching you at the Olympics. I mean like Childish Gambino walked up to me a few weeks ago and was like, 'Are you the guy from the Olympics and I was like, 'Holy crap, yeah.' He's like, 'Thanks for giving my album a shout out.' I was like this is just unbelievable. Yeah oh my gosh I love that so cool," said Nedoroscik. [24:52]

The pommel horse World gold medalist is on his way to lift the Mirrorball Trophy in the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars.

Stephen Nedoroscik on how his girlfriend Tess McCracken brought his Olympic viral moments to his notice

Stephen Nedoroscik and Tess at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - (Source: Getty)

Nedoroscik's prowess on the mat came after he was spotted with his head tilted back and eyes closed, unusual for an athlete before their event on the global stage. Several fans also found his bespectacled look similar to Clark Kent, popular as Superman from DC Comics. After the Games, he kept his phone away for three hours and it was his girlfriend who informed him of the internet blowing up.

"After the Olympics, I didn't even know what was really going on social media-wise because I got drug tested I was doing this and that, and like I didn't have my phone for 3 hours. And it wasn't until I finally got to dinner with Tess that she was like, 'Dude have you looked at your phone?' I haven't taken it off airplane mode. She's like, 'You got to look at it'. And it was just blowing up so crazy. She was like, 'Dude, you were trending on Twitter and I was like, 'What is life! What is life!" [24:49]

Stephen Nedoroscik and Tess McCracken recently stepped out for the premiere night of 'Wicked', accompanied by the former's DWTS partner Rylee Arnold and her boyfriend, Walker Lyons.

