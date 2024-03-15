Christian Coleman calls for fans to attend invitational event named after him in Atlanta

The Christian Coleman Invitational is set to take place on March 16 at the Westlake High School Track and Field - Boys Varsity & Girls Varsity in Atlanta. In 2023, the event brought together over 30 high school track and field teams from Georgia.

American sprinter Coleman hopes that the Christian Coleman Invitational will emerge as a high-profile showcase for top prep athletes. He said in April 2023 that there's a lot when one is in high school.

Coleman said (via 11ALIVE):

"When you're in high school, there's a lot of pressure to run fast, especially for those aspiring to go to the next level."

He added:

"When you have opportunities to compete and be healthy and run fast, and to have events like these, the biggest thing is to have fun."

On Thursday, March 14, Coleman highlighted the upcoming event on X (formerly Twitter). The 28-year-old tweeted:

"Looking forward to seeing some fast times this weekend. Atlanta come support the best in the state!"

Expand Tweet

Christian Coleman excited about being in his prime

Christian Coleman at World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day One

Coleman, the sixth fastest all-time in history of 100m, recently claimed victory in the world indoor 60m in Glasgow with a time of 6.41 seconds. He recently told World Athletics he has a lot of confidence in himself, saying:

"You have to feel confident in yourself. I set my mind on letting my body do what I have been doing in practice and I came out with a win."

He said:

"I can look forward to the rest of the summer. I've got so many things to work on and I am just looking forward to these opportunities. When you get these opportunities, you have got to take them. I feel more excited about being in my prime and having the opportunity in front of me."

Coleman believes he is the greatest 60m runner ever. He is a one-time Olympian, having competed in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in the 4x100m men's relay. The sprinter didn't make it into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics because of a two-year ban for breaching the whereabouts rules related to the anti-doping procedure.

Coleman is currently preparing for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.