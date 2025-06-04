Coco Gauff, Gabby Thomas, and others react to Noah Lyles and his fiancée Junelle Bromfield's latest magazine photoshoot

Noah Lyles and his fiancée Junelle Bromfield recently received admiration from multiple athletes, including Coco Gauff, Gabby Thomas, and others for their stunning magazine photoshoot for Essence. The couple sported a vintage Italian Charm look for the shoot.

Lyles was seen donning a grey suit which he paired with a black shirt and loafers. The Olympic medalist completed the look with chic black glasses. Bromfield wore a gorgeous off-shoulder maroon dress that featured a long cut on her left leg. She paired the look with silver heels and pearl earrings. Lyles shared a few striking pictures on Instagram and wrote:

"Black love. Bold love. God-ordained love. No finish line, just forever. 💍🔥"

Several athletes penned their adoration for the athlete-couple including the tennis star Coco Gauff, who wrote:

"😍😍😍 love this."

The Olympic medalists Gabby Thomas and Masai Russell also wrote their feelings.

"Wowow 😍😍😍😍," wrote Thomas.

"Wowwww😍," Russell chimed in.

"LOVVEEE 😍😍🥹❤️," Jamaican athlete Kemba Nelson wrote.

"🥹🔥♥️," Dina Asher-Smith reacted.

Olympic and World Championships relay medalist Alexis Holmes penned her adoration for Bromfield's dress.

"The dress 😍😍😍😍"

American athlete Dalilah Muhammad also reacted to the pictures with heart-eye emojis. Grant Holloway too commented with a fire emoji.

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield's relationship grew from the first awkward date to planning a Tuscany-style wedding

Noah Lyles and his fiance Junelle Bromfield during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield's interaction began with an awkward first date which the American sprinter remembers he was wondering why the latter would not talk:

“She was very quiet. After having so many phone conversations, I wondered why she wasn’t talking.” (essence.com)

However, the Jamaican sprinter thought of Lyles as a confident person.

“Noah was very confident. I saw him first at junior meets prior to meeting him for the first time, and he was always dancing,” she said. “When we met in person, the music was loud and he was definitely dancing.”

Following their first date, the athletes decided to remain friends, only until Bromfield moved to the USA when Lyles took it as a sign and proposed for a dating trial period. The two hit it off and announced their engagement in 2024:

“Noah came up with the 3-month trials, where we checked in every month to see how we could make the relationship better. It made me feel comfortable taking a risk.”

Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield are looking forward to exchanging their vows in the spring of 2026.

