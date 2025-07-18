Coco Gauff, Olivia Dunne, Lindsey Vonn and others react as Suni Lee pens emotional message after winning ESPY award

Suni Lee was recently honored at the ESPY Awards for the first time in her career, as she won the Best Comeback Athlete on July 16. This remarkable achievement garnered the attention of various athletes from several sports, including Coco Gauff, Olivia Dunne, Lindsey Vonn, and more.

Lee has had a flourishing career in gymnastics, as she has attained several notable accolades, including her Olympic and World Championship medals. However, the journey hasn't been easy for her, as she was diagnosed with a kidney disease in 2023, which forced her to end college early, and it also made the gymnast take a hiatus from the sport for a while.

However, after fighting the battle, Lee made a comeback during the Paris Olympics and proved her billing by winning three medals, including one gold and two bronze. Following this notable performance, the gymnast was awarded the Best Comeback Athlete award at the ESPY Award ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Shortly after winning this award, Lee made her feelings known about it with a social media post, where she posted a picture of herself from the award ceremony and penned a caption that read:

"Won my first ESPY❤️Thank you for believing in me, feeling so grateful and blessed.🥹"

Several athletes, including the tennis player Coco Gauff, recently won her second Grand Slam title at the French Open. Congratulated the gymnast and wrote under the post:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️"

Gauff's comment on Instagram

Following her, the former LSU gymnast, Dunne, also showcased her feelings about Lee winning the award as she commented:

"I'm sat."

Dunne's comment on Instagram

The American skier Lindsey Vonn, who also recently made a comeback to the slopes after a six-year hiatus, cheered the gymnast in the comment section, writing:

"Congrats Suni!! Always making MN proud! What a comeback 💪🏻❤️"

Vonn's story on Instagram

Another LSU gymnast, Aleah Finnegan, also exuded pride in the Olympian's achievement, commenting:

"Beauty queen. So proud of you✨"

Finnegan's comment on Instagram

Along with them, Lee's fellow gymnast from the US Olympic team, Hezly Rivera, also heaped praise on the gymnast.

"So proud of you," wrote Rivera.

Rivera's comment on Instagram

Along similar lines, the Romanian former gymnast Nadia Comaneci also commented in the post:

"Congrats Suni. So nice to get to see you again last night👏🤗"

Comaneci's comment on Instagram

Along with the athletes, Suni Lee's fans also lauded the gymnast for the notable award.

Suni Lee gave a heartfelt speech, leaving her doctor in tears at the 2025 ESPY award ceremony

One of the most significant roles played in Suni Lee's recovery from the kidney disease is that of her doctor, Dr. Marcia Faustin, whose support helped the gymnast in navigating her adversities with resilience.

Faustin accompanied Lee at the 2025 award ceremony, where the gymnast delivered an emotional speech after winning the Best Comeback Athlete of the Year.The American Olympian extended her gratitude toward the doctor for her guidance during tough times and also gave a shout-out to her coaches.

Reflecting on her comeback journey, she said:

"To Dr. Marcia Faustin, she's actually here in the crowd with me today. Thank you for guiding me through the toughest moments, reading every scan and report by my side and Ali (Alison Lim) and Jess (Jess Graba), my coaches who never gave up, even when things looked impossible," said Suni Lee.

Suni Lee added:

"I'm so proud we never said no for an answer. From hospital beds to three Olympic medals in Paris, this is proof that no setback can stop you if you don't stop fighting. I just have to say, never, ever underestimate a girl who is determined to prove her worth to herself."

Suni Lee has recently been off the mat and has been enjoying her downtime by exploring a potential career and her passion in the fashion industry.

