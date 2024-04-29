Complete list of world records broken at Adidas Adizero Road to Records 2024 ft. Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Anastasia Marinakou

The 2024 Adidas Adizero Road to Records witnessed quite a few electrifying performances as the athletes took to the German streets, shattering multiple world and national records.

The event was held on Saturday, April 27. The Adidas Adizero Road to Records is an annual event held at the global headquarters of Adidas in Herzogenaurach, Germany. The first edition was held in 2021.

The fourth edition featured a few elite athletes displaying exceptional athletic proficiency as they shattered three world and several national records. The 2024 Adidas Adizero Road to Records saw the debut of two events — the mile and the 800m.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi sets the world record in the Men's Mile Road at the 2024 Adidas Adizero Road to Records

Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya displayed his remarkable skills as he set a new world record in the men's mile road after registering a striking time of 3:54.56. He left behind Hobss Kessler and Ryan Mphahlele, who recorded 3:56.18 and 3:56.45, respectively.

The previous world record was set by Kessler as he posted a stunning time of 3:56.13 at the World Road Running Championships in Riga in October 2023. Mphahlele's time also marked a new national record in South Africa. Collins Kibiwott Koech, who finished in fifth place with a time of 4:00.10, stands as the under-20 world record holder in the men's mile road.

Thierry Ndikumwenayo finished in fifth place in the men's 5 km road race. His time of 13:17 set a new Spanish record. In the same event, Shim JungSub established a Korean record after finishing the race in 15:29. Yemaneberhan Crippa, who finished in fourth place in the men's 10k road race, registered a new Italian record of 27:08.

In the women's 5 Kilometres Road, Medina Eisa shattered the U-20 world record by clocking a spectacular time of 14:38. She left behind Melknat Wudu and Fotyen Tesfay, who clocked 14:40 and 14:41, respectively. Anastasia Marinakou set the Greece national record in the same event, clocking 15:50.

Full list of records broken at the 2024 Adidas Adizero Road to Records

World Record at the 2024 Adidas Adizero Road to Records:

Emmanuel Wanyonyi - Men's Mile Road - 3:54.56

U-20 World Records at the 2024 Adidas Adizero Road to Records:

Collins Kibiwott Koech - Men's Mile Road - 4:00.10

Medina Eisa - Women's 5 Kilometres Road - 14:38

National Records:

Ryan Mphalele - Men's Mile Road - South African record - 3:56.45

Anastasia Marinakou - Greece National record - Women's 5 Kilometres Road - 15:50

Thierry Ndikumwenayo - Men's 5 Kilometres Road - Spanish record -13:17

Shim JungSub - Men's 5 Kilometres Road - Korean record - 15:29

Karoline Grovdal - Women's 10 Kilometres Road - Norwegian record - 30:52

Joan Chelimo - Women's 10 Kilometres Road - Romania’s national record - 30:52

Yeman Crippa - Men's 10 Kilometres Road - Italian record - 27:08

Emine Hatun Tuna Mechaal - Women's Mile Road - Turkish National record - 4:4.46

Alexandra bell - Women's Mile Road - Great Britain - 4:32. 60