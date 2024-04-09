After USATF announced that they were not sending their team to the U20 World Championships 2024, netizens online lashed out at the governing body after they cited a lack of preparation as one of the reasons behind the decision.

The U20 World Championships 2024 are scheduled for August 27th to 31st in Lima, Peru. The event would have seen several rising American stars compete for international glory including high school sensation Quincy Wilson.

However, in its press release, USATF claimed that 'safety', 'late date' and 'competitive readiness' were the reasons behind the decision.

"After careful consideration concerning both the domestic & international athletics calendar, consultation among the internal team, advice of security consultants and relevant government authorities, it has been decided that USA Track & Field will not be sending a Team to the 2024 World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Peru. Athletes for this Team would have qualified via a top place finish in events at the USATF Under-20 Championships, to be held on June 12-13, 2024, in Eugene, OR. We understand that this decision may be disappointing for those who were looking forward to participating, but we have the responsibility to prioritize the safety and security of all involved," a statement from USATF read.

However, the decision didn't go well with the American track and field community. USATF received severe criticism online, with one of the fans calling it ‘complete nonsense’. They wrote:

"This is utter and complete nonsense"

"They really should have left out the competitive readiness part. Pathetic excuse," they wrote.

"Another regrettable decision by USATF. Specious reasoning on all counts," claimed another.

While there's civil unrest in Lima, a fan accused USA Track and Field of racism over its decision not to participate in the event. They wrote:

"it smells racism"

"If you don’t spend money sending athletes to competitions- you can justify increasing your discretionary bonus payments as president!" another fan commented.

"That is some big BS. Really don’t care if the sport succeeds as long as Max gets paid," another claimed.

Sha'Carri Richardson once called for a strategic meeting after USATF made decisions without athletes’ say

Sha'Carri Richardson had called for a strategic meeting of athletes to discuss USATF's decisions which had been taken without informing them during the 2023 World Championships last year.

The world champion had taken to Instagram to claim that several changes were coming into the sport that were affecting the athletes. Hoping that their concerns would be heard, Richardson called on fellow American athletes to discuss what had been going on in USA Track and Field. She stated:

"There is so much going on in our sport! A lot of changes are happening that affect us. We, as athletes, keep talking about not having a voice. We do! Let’s get together in Eugene in discuss. Interested in meeting during Nationals (of course not during competition) to discuss what’s going on in US Track and Field, let me know! Athletes Only!!! If yes, fill out the form for more details including potential dates and times. Link in bio, please let’s come together for us for a change! PEACE ☮️, 💗 LOVE, LIGHT"🔆