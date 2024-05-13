Conference USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 Results: Liberty Junior Omari Lewis clocks blistering 9.88s to win men's 100m

The Conference USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships was held between May 10 and 12 at the Larry K. Durham Track Field. The event consisted of various tournaments and numerous high-profile universities participated in it.

The 2024 edition of the Conference USA Outdoor Track and Field saw Niesha Burgher of the University of Texas at El Piso clinch the women's 100m dash title with a run time of 11.06. Rejoice Sule and Reese Webster finished in the second and third positions with run times of 11.29 and 11.32 respectively.

In the men's 100m event of the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Liberty University's Omari Jones performed staggeringly as he clinched the first position in just 9.88 seconds. Louisiana Tech's Rodney Heath Jr and Sam Houston's Tyriq Brunn followed suit with impressive run times of 10.07 and 10.09.

Conference USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024: Complete results of the event

Men's Events at the Championships

Here is the complete result of all the events of the 2024 edition of the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships:

Women's 100m Dash:

1. Niesha Burgher, SR UTEP- 11.06

2. Rejoice Sule, FR UTEP- 11.29

3. Reese Webster, SO Liberty- 11.32

4. Elo Blessing Okpah, FR Jacksonville- 11.35

5. Anivea Gilbert, SO Sam Houston- 11.59

6. Shatalya Dorsett, FR Louisiana Tech- 11.60

7. Tonie-Ann Forbes- 11.62

8. Lakesha Smith- 11.78

Men's 100m Dash:

1. Omari Lewis, JR Liberty- 9.88

2. Rodney Heath Jr, SR Louisiana Tech- 10.07

3. Tyriq Brunn, SO Sam Houston- 10.09

4. Xavier Butler, FR Utep- 10.10

5. Quoi Ellis, SR Louisiana Tech- 10.12

6. Karo Oghomi, FR Louisiana Tech- 10.21

7. Kameron Horton, FR Western Kentucky- 10.23

8. Abdulraof Rashid, SO Utep- 10.36

Women's 200m Dash:

1. Niesha Burgher, SR Utep- 22.44

2. Reese Webster, SO Liberty- 23.22

3. Rejoice Sule, FR Utep- 23.24

4. Jhana Downie, JR New Mexico State- 23.25

5. Leonie Beu, SR Mid Tennessee State- 23.95

Men's 200m Dash:

1. Xavier Butler, FR Utep- 20.57

2. Tyriq Brunn,SO Sam Houston- 20.65

3. Quoi Ellis, SR Louisiana Tech- 20.69

4. Omari Lewis, JR Liberty- 20.72

5. Jayden Jones, FR Sam Houston- 20.93

Women's 400m Dash:

1. Osaretin Usenbor, FR Louisiana Tech- 53.92

2. Chidinma Margaret Agu, FR Jacksonville St- 53.97

3. Princess Uche, FR Utep- 54.06

4. Jhana Downie, JR New Mexico St.- 54.13

5. Zani Meaders, SR Utep- 55.59

Men's 400m Dash:

1. Julio Pachea Estrada, JR Utep- 46.41

2. Joshua Hill, JR Utep- 47.03

3. Brunel Desinor, SO Western Kentucky- 47.10

4. Simon Lamparelli, FR Liberty- 48.03

5. Jabari Mitchell, SO Sam Houston- 48.16

Women's 800m Run:

1.Katelyn Locker, JR Liberty- 2:08.54

2. Pamela Milano, SR Mid Tennessee State- 2:09.88

3. Thulisile Amon, SR New Mexico State- 2:10.12

4. Jessica Palisca, SO Liberty- 2:12.18

5. Ellie Galan, JR Sam Houston- 2:13.29

Men's 800m Run:

1.Arun Tanui, JR Utep- 1:54.64

2. Maxwell Kipkosgei, JR Utep- 1:55.48

3. Brendan Pitcher, SO Liberty- 1:55.53

4. Sammy Sang, FR Mid Tennessee State- 1:55.54

5. Kenneth Talavera, SR Utep- 1:56.21

Women 100m Hurdles:

1. Marissa Simpson, JR Utep- 12.75

2. Aliyah Logan, SR New Mexico State- 12.98

3. Tonie-Ann Forbes, FR Louisiana Tech- 13.06

4. Indea Cartwright, JR Liberty- 13.11

5. Nike Praetzel, JR Louisiana Tech- 13.58

Men's 110m Hurdles:

1. Stephen Eloji, JR Mid Tennessee State- 13.28

2. Hendrick Hundle, SO Sam Houston- 14.02

3. Luke Anderson, JR Liberty- 14.22

4. Kameron Horton, FR Western Kentucky- 14.25

5. Albrey Gossett, JR Liberty- 14.34