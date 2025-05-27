"Conner Mantz has owned this race ever since"- Fans react as Marathoner defeats World Silver medalist in stunning comeback

Conner Mantz's historical win in the men's pro race at the 45th Boulder Boulder garnered reactions from social fans. Mantz capped his annual Memorial Day 10K campaign with a win over Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo over the final 50 metres.

Conner Mantz, the American long-distance runner specializing in the marathon, began his 2025 season with a dominant performance in the half-marathon in January, breaking the American record. He continued his momentum at the New York City Half-Marathon in March, setting a personal best. Following a fourth-place finish at the Boston Marathon in 2:05.08, Mantz graced the men's pro race line-up at the Boulder Boulder, an annual 10k race in Boulder, Colorado.

The 28-year-old came off a late surge and surpassed Kenya's Daniel Simiu Ebenyo to clinch his third men's pro race title, only the second man to achieve so. After clocking the sixth-fastest time in history, the marathoner received love and support from fans on the X.

Here's the clip of his finish:

A fan lauded his dominance on the course, saying:

"Incredible! Mantz is a beast!!"

Another fan chimed in to note how Mantz has been a mainstay in the men's pro race.

"Was there 2 yrs ago when Mantz pulled off a similar kick after entering the stadium to win it—it was absolutely insane! Crazy how he’s owned this race ever since."

Another fan called him 'the best athlete' in his sport, and lauded him for his resilience, writing:

"Best athlete in his respective sport I've covered in my 20-plus years at the Herald Journal. Dude is so tough!"

Here are some other fan reactions:

"the sheer guts on Mantz, every time," a fan commented.

"Incredible kick...Ebenyo just had to smile. What else can you do?!" a fan reacted.

Conner Mantz made his feelings known after a monumental win at the Boulder Boulder

Conner Mantz, the winner of the US Olympic Marathon trials, claimed his third men's pro race title, becoming the first athlete to win it consecutively. Arturo Barrios boasts the most wins in the event (4), but he achieved the feat over a span of eight years. Expressing his feelings about making it in the same event as legends like Arturo and Frank Shorter, Mantz said:

"It feels great. Arturo was a rival of one of my coaches, so that’s kind of fun. You look at the winners of this race. Frank Shorter and Arturo, you look at all the athletes that have come here and done well, it’s special.”

Conner Mantz competed with the Birmingham Young University at the collegiate level. He won the 2020 and 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.

